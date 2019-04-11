Join the Women’s Mentoring Program at Mercy Connections

Mercy Connections is offering a training program for women interested in becoming part of their Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program. It begins April 24 and continues Wednesday evenings, through May 22, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Mercy Connections offices, 255 South Champlain St.

Mercy Connections partners with the Vermont Department of Corrections to match trained female volunteer mentors with incarcerated or criminal justice-involved women making the transition to sustainable lives in Northwest Vermont/Chittenden County. Women interested in the training do not need to have prior knowledge of the criminal justice system or mentoring experience to participate. Mentors come from all walks of life. They support, coach and function as a new and healthy relationship to women transitioning from the criminal justice system to community.

“Pairs of women are carefully matched for a mutually successful experience, meet one-on-one and participate together in group meetings, healthy social events, and continuing education,” Joanne Nelson, Mercy Connections director of justice and mentoring said. “Friendships are made, and lives are transformed through this program.”

Mercy Connections is an educational values-driven nonprofit organization living the legacy of the Sisters of Mercy with an enduring concern for women. By nurturing self-sufficiency through education, mentoring, entrepreneurship, and community, people are empowered to make significant life changes.

The Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program includes mentor support group meetings, education on issues which affect the re-entry process, and healthy social events.

For more information, contact Nelson at jnelson@mercyconnections.org or 802-846-7164.