COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Go Red for Women Luncheon

April 12: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. American Heart Association event features Keynote Speaker Dr. Ellen Al-bertson, a Purse-onality Silent Auction, and a Survivor Speaker. Pre-lunch breakout sessions will in-clude wellness topics including; yoga, mindfulness, and meditation. $90. vtgored.heart.org, Nancy Luke, 349-2418, Nancy.luke@heart.org DoubleTree by Hilton, 870 Williston Rd.

CANBVT Meeting and Rally

April 12: 6:30 p.m. doors open. 7 p.m. Citizens Against Nuclear Bombers in Vermont. F-35 fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons are scheduled to be based in Vermont. Become a citizen co-sponsor of the Nuclear Bomber Free Vermont Resolution. Free Ben & Jerry’s served. canbvt.org. First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, 152 Pearl St.

Greek Take-Out Dinner & Pastry Sale

April 13: 10 a.m. Pastry sale. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Chicken souvlaki, gyro, falafel, vegetarian, salad, rice pilaf. 862-2155 Greek Orthodox Church, corner of Ledge Rd. and South Willard St.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue

April 26: 6 p.m. Cocktail hour. 7 p.m. Dinner and awards. Dancing, music by The Hitmen. Basket raffle. Cash bar. Benefits community outreach and training support programs. $20 advance: 425-3111. $25 at door. The Old Lantern, 3260 Greenbush Rd.

Green Up Day

May 4: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Charlotte Central School Quonset Hut. Learn more about how Green Up in Char-lotte works and sign up for a route. Contact co-coordinator Kim at 425-2100 or farafield-farm@gmavt.net. Or visit www.charlottevtgreenupday.com.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Town Forest History Night

April 18: 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Town of Hinesburg hosts a night of storytelling, discussion, and education about the Hinesburg Town Forest, an 864-acre municipal forest owned by the town since the 1950s and now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Storytelling, discussion and education. Pan-elists: Michael Snyder, David Brynn, Bill Torrey, Ethan Tapper, Jean Miner. hines-burg.org/townforestcomm.html. Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT-116.

SHELBURNE

Sugarhouse Activities

April 13 & 14: 12-5 p.m. Shelburne Sugarworks and Four Seasons Outdoor Center hosts. Heated facility, tours, boiling demos, samples, maple confections, including maple cotton candy. Sugar on snow with a donut and a pickle. Bring your boots, miles of trails available for hiking in our sugarbush. Visit us on Facebook for details. 802-233-7531. 746 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

Sugarhouse Activities

April 13 & 14: 12-4 p.m. Palmer’s Sugarhouse hosts. Free maple samples, boiling demonstrations, sugar on snow, maple confections, sleigh rides, maple breakfast, live music, farm barn and trail system. Check out our Facebook site weekly for detailed events. 802-985-5054. 332 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Earth Day Walk

April 27: 9 a.m. to noon. ReSource holds their first annual Earth Day Walk at Red Rocks Park. Storybook trail featuring local children’s book author Kate Messner’s “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt.” Wear “creatively green” costume. Prizes: individual, couple, family, team, dog. Dogs on leash (6 feet or less). $5. Karen Jamiel, 857-4371, kjamiel@resourcevt.org, resourcevt.org/earth-day-walk. Red Rocks Park, Central Avenue.

WILLISTON

Rummage Sale

April 12: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and April 13: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Williston Federated Church. Come and shop for gen-tly worn clothing for all ages. Saturday fill a 30-gallon trash bag for $5. For more information contact Carol at 862-7400. 44 North Williston Rd.

DANCE

JERICHO

Vermont Youth Dancers

April 13: 1 & 6:30 p.m. and April 14: 2 p.m. “Turn to Stone, A Journey to Narnia”

$12. vyd-narnia.eventbrite.com or vermontyouthdancers.org. Unsold tickets: $14 at door. 448-0893. Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Rd.

Wednesday, April 17, 3-4 p.m. Pizzagalli Center, Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Rd.

“She Paints Like a Man:” The Radical Art and Life of Rosa Bonheur. Featuring two extraordinary paint-ings from Shelburne Museum’s permanent collection, this lecture, led by assistant curator Carolyn Bauer, unveils the astonishing life and work of one of art history’s most celebrated and talented art-ists. Part of Shelburne Museum’s special three-part Curator Conversations series to discover some of the unique objects hidden in the museum archives. Free with museum admission. Pre-registration appreciated. shelburnemuseum.org. Above, Rosa Bonheur, Sheep, date unknown. Oil on canvas.

EXHIBITS

JERICHO

Jericho Town Hall

• To April: “The Art of Food.” Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.

• April 22: Call to Artists deadline for “All the Waters.” Submit one or two pieces, two-dimensional art work, any medium. May-August 2019 exhibit. Information and registration: jerichovt.gov, cathe-rine.mcmains@gmail.com. 899-4936. 67 VT-15.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

To Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts.

Vermont Folklife Center Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

May 3: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Public reception for “Elizabeth Allen: Outside Influences through the Seasons.” Exhibit runs through June 11. Williston resident Elizabeth Allen received her BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1972. Her move to Vermont 30 years ago with her family stimulated her passion for landscape painting. Her triptych of Coates Island was commissioned by The University of Vermont Cancer Center. Gallery hours are Tues.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. & Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. fsgal-lery.com, 985-3848, 86 Falls Rd.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

5955 Shelburne Road. 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

COLCHESTER

“Sorry to Bother You”

April 18: 7 p.m. Saint Michael’s College presents the film which is sponsored by the campus Student Labor Action Movement. In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, black telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a ma-cabre universe of “powercalling” that leads to material glory. Rated R. Free and open to the public. Sain. Michael’s College, Cheray Science Hall, 101.

JERICHO

“Paris to Pittsburgh”

April 18: 7 p.m. Jericho Energy Task Force presents the National Geographic Society movie. Interviews on developing plans to cope with climate change. Q&A. Light refreshments; bring plate and mug. enerjericho@gmail.com. Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Rd.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café

• April 15: Deadline for disability-related accommodation. Lauren Traister, 802-888-4972, toll-free 866-260-5603.

• May 1: Registration deadline. Grade 7-12 students. teensciencecafemay4.eventbrite.com

• May 4: 5-7 p.m. Insight into research-based discoveries for the treatment of cancer. Free pizza and drinks. UVM Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center.

• May 14: 4 to 5 p.m. Follow-up workshop, Larner College of Medicine, gross organ web lab. Limit: 12, registration opens after May 4 café.

• June 1: Application deadline to join team (go.uvm.edu/vteen-science-lead). For info: vteen4hsummerofscience.eventbrite.com

ECHO Leahy Center

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing, and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. Echovermont.org. 1 College St.

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

• SoundCheck

Workshop by Young Writers Project April 18: 6 p.m. 7 p.m. open mic. rajnii@youngwritersproject.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

• May 11: Family Rave Dance Party.

• June 1: Birdcode, with Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

2019 Diversity Conference

April 12: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 9 a.m. Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center hosts keynote speaker Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, author of “What Truth Sounds Like;” professor of Sociology, Georgetown University. Panels on Opiate Addiction and Workplace Diversity; job fair (over 20 employ-ers). Limited seating. Registration: $15 to $75, gbmrc.org/2019-diversity-conference. Burlington Hilton, 60 Battery St.

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different people’s homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encourage-ment and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Second Tuesday of the month, 6-7:45 p.m. Special guest: Dr. Gillian Stearns M.D., Urologist, UVM Medical Center. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the bat-tle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Infor-mation: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

May 1-Oct. 31: M-F, open for general tours, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Last tour at 3 p.m. Admission: individual $10. Students 5-17: $6. Children under 5 free. ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

To May 10: Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM.

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/

61 Colchester Ave.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Through April 30, Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

UVM Festival of New Music

• April 12: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Concert Band.

• April 13: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Symphony Orchestra, Yutaka Kono, conductor.

• April 14: 3 to 4 p.m. Vermont Wind Ensemble; guest conductor Larry Solt. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public, UVM Recital Hall, 392 South Prospect St.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College Concerts

• April 25: 6 p.m. Acabellas’ Spring Concert, by SMC all-women a cappella singing ensemble.

• April 28: 3 p.m. SMC String Orchestra, under the direction of Fran Pepperman Taylor, performs a pro-gram including works of Edvard Grieg and Gioacchino Rossini.

• April 28: 5 p.m. SMC Chorale, under the direction of Erin Grainger, performs a semi-staged version of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s classic one-act operetta “Trial by Jury.”

• April 30: 7 p.m. SMC Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Brian McCarthy.

Free and open to the public. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Rd.

Chapel Organ’s 51st Recital

May 2: 7:30 p.m. Concert by William Tortolano, 89, organist emeritus, on organ designed by him in 1966. smcvt.edu Saint Michael’s College, Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel, 810 Campus Rd.

Community Chorus Concert

May 4: 7:30 p.m. The South Burlington Community Chorus and Mad River Chorale directed by Erik Kroncke and Mary Jane Austin respectively, join forces for a performance of Carl Orff’s beloved canta-ta “Carmina Burana.” Visit https://sbchorusvt.org/ for information and ticket prices. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Castalian Spring Quartet

April 12: 7:30 p.m. Free concert by the recent winners of the Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship Award, Lyon International Chamber Music Competition, Young Classical Artists Trust, and more. The Castalian String Quartet is rapidly emerging as an exciting voice in the international chamber music scene. Ad-mission is free, no tickets required. Professor of Music Larry Hamberlin offers a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. The Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall, 72 Porter Field Rd.

SHELBURNE

String Circle

May 9: 7:30 p.m. Scrag Mountain Music highlights the vibrant sounds of strings, centered around Jo-hannes Brahms’ Sextet No. 1. Co-Artistic Directors Evan Premo and Mary Bonhag, violinists Anna Elashvili and Yonah Zur; violists Margaret Dyer and Ayane Kozasa; cellist Karen Ouzounian. “Come as you are. Pay what you can.” Donations collected at intermission. Space limited. Reservations: scrag-mountainmusic.org. Bread & Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road.

RICHMOND

Western Swing Band

April 19: 7 p.m. Rick & The All-Star Ramblers Western Swing Band. Free. 864-6674, rickandtheram-blers.com Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St.

WILLISTON

The Old Brick Church Music Series

Rising Star Contest, April 19 application deadline: advancemusicvt.com/fun-stuff/events/229-local-rising-stars-contest All styles, instruments, genres suitable for a youth audience. Non-professional performers not regularly performing in public.

• May 10: Performance; $500 prize. town.williston.vt.us/brickchurchmusic Old Brick Church, 100 Library Lane.

Saturday, April 13, 8:30-10:30 a.m., WVPD, Woodside Natural Area, Colchester

Join Winooski Valley Park District’s environmental educator, Juli Tyson, for a spring bird walk at the dis-trict’s Woodside Natural Area. The walk is an enjoyable, easy loop. In previous years there have been American Woodcock and various species of duck reported in early April. All are welcome to join. Binoc-ulars and field guides available to borrow. Free. americorps@wvpd.org 802-863-5744. Woodside Natu-ral Area supports a diverse assortment of habitats and natural communities and includes a large bea-ver-impacted wetland that is a hot spot for bird activity. It is accessible from Route 15, across from Fort Ethan Allen. Winooski Valley Park District is a nonprofit and Vermont municipality whose mission is to plan, acquire, and manage lands and waters within the boundaries of its member municipalities in the Winooski River Valley for the purposes of conservation, preservation of natural areas, establishment of parks, and resource-based education and recreation. The seven member communities are Burling-ton, Colchester, Essex, Jericho, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski.

OUTDOORS

Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt

May 18 & 19: Mentored turkey hunting event for hunters with disabilities. Sponsored by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and National Wild Turkey Federation. Participants responsible for ob-taining hunting license: vtfishandwildlife.com. Facebook: Vermont NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Turkey Hunting Seminar

April 18: 6-9 p.m. Beginning to experienced hunters. Jeff Blanchard, lead instructor. Registration: regis-ter-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-vermont-fish-and-wildlife-seminars. Bring lunch. John Pellegrini, 793-1894. Essex F&W District Office, 111 West St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

• May 11 & 25, June 8 & 22: 10 a.m. Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts. 12 to 20 miles. Hel-mets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, contact group leader:

• May 11: Holly Creeks, 233-9013, creeksh@yahoo.com.

May 25: Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com.

• June 8: Amy Otten, 878-4070, amyotten@netscape.com.

• June 22: Dorothy Pumo, 829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

“Insurrecto” Author Reading

April 19: 4-5 p.m. Critical Race and Ethnic Studies Program and Department of History of UVM together with the Filipino-American Community of Vermont presents award-winning author Gina Apostol. Her book “Insurrecto” was named one of the ten best books of 2018 by Publisher’s Weekly. Apostol teaches at the Fieldston School in NYC. Free. Register at http://bit.ly/insurrectovt. UVM main campus, James M. Jeffords Hall, 112, 63 Carrigan Dr.

Phoenix Books Burlington

April 20: 2 p.m. National Poetry Month: Readings by members of Poetry Society of Vermont.

448-3350, phoenixbooks.biz. 191 Bank St.

Waterfront Living in Vermont

May 9: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. “A Septic Solutions Conference” Lunch provided, Webinar option. Door prizes. Free; registration required: winooskinrcd.org/calendar-of-events. Gianna Davis, 778-3178. UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St.

COLCHESTER

Diplomatic Role of Journalism

April 11: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saint Michael’s College presents Dr. Katherine Brown, President and CEO, Glob-al Ties US. Author of “Your Country, Our War: The Press and Diplomacy in Afghanistan. Discusses unof-ficial diplomatic role of journalism throughout the war in Afghanistan and media’s role in shaping the world’s perception of Afghanistan. Reception follows. Registration: eventbrite.com/e/afghanistan-storytelling-of-americas-longest-war-tickets-55293949692 Saint Michael’s College, Pomerleau Alumni Center, 76 Observatory Lane.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Craft School

April 25: 6 p.m. “The Grace of Imperfection: Japanese Ceramics,” Jonathan Silverman, presentation and community potluck. Free to attend. shelburnecraftschool.org

RSVP: info@shelburnecraftschool.org Bunkhouse, 64 Harbor Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

•April 12 – “The Presidential Election of 2020: A First Look” – Eric Davis, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Middlebury College

• Friday, April 26 – “The Chase: Lake Champlain’s Rum Runners & Boat Patrol” – Scott McLaughlin, Executive Director, Vermont Granite Museum

$5 at door; $45 membership includes all talks. Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

Secret History of Backyard Insects

April 23: 1 p.m. The Burlington Garden Club presents Dr. Yolanda Chen, University of Vermont Associ-ate Professor of the Dept. of Plant and Soil Science. Dr. Chen will talk about how human activities have given rise to insect pests and how pests have played a role in history. Free and open to the public. In-fo: 802-238-4213. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

• April 18:1:30 p.m. Vermont writer and pediatrician Dr. Jack Mayer: “Life in a Jar: The Irene Sendler Project.” Polish Catholic social worker who organized a rescue network that saved 2,500 Jewish chil-dren from the Warsaw ghetto and Nazi death camps.

• May 7: 7-9 p.m. Learning Nonviolence: Activism 101. Aspects of Kingian Nonviolence, based on work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Free programs inspired by the graphic novel series “March” by John Lew-is. 14 to adult.

434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org 201 Bridge St.

WILLISTON

Green Mountain Audubon Society

April 15: 6:30 p.m. Mark Paul, “A Safari to Tanzania and Kenya.” Talk will feature some of the most re-mote areas of East Africa: Selous, one of the largest protected areas in Africa, Ruaha, the largest Na-tional Park in Tanzania, and Masai Mara National Reserve, an extension of the Serengeti National Park. Free and open to the public. 878-4918 Dorothy Alling Memorial Library, 21 Library Lane/Route 2.

THEATER

SHELBURNE

Noises Off

April 11, 12, 13: 7:30 p.m. Apr. 7: 2 p.m. Shelburne Players. Michael Frayn comedy/farce. Open seating. $18, $15 seniors and students at Shelburne Market or shelburneplayers.com, 343-2602. Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Rd.