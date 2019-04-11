Raising money for the poor

The 5th Grade PREP (religious education) students from St. Catherine of Siena in Shelburne wish to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for joining us and contributing so generously to our Catholic Relief Services Rice Bowl Project Poverty Awareness Campaign Bake Sales at the Parish Hall and Shelburne Market on Sunday, March 31. The kids are pleased to announce that thanks to your generosity, they have added $562.01 to our Parish’s Rice Bowl total this spring. Thanks to your generosity, the kids have an increased awareness about our responsibly to act to alleviate suffering around the world. Thank you, again! And thank you to Shelburne Market for so generously giving us a space to raise funds to alleviate poverty.

Ashley McAvey and Molly O’Brien

5th Grade PREP Teachers