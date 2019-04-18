Annual Hinesburg Welcome Baby Brunch

Hinesburg families with babies born in the past year are invited to a free brunch at Hinesburg Town Hall Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. According to organizers, the event is a great opportunity to meet families with children the same age.

The brunch features activities for older siblings, a raffle and the chance to pick out a library book that will be dedicated to the participants’ baby. Each year, Carpenter-Carse Library purchases books to be dedicated to Hinesburg babies, and kids love finding “their” book when they’re old enough to visit the library.

To attend, RSVP to Alexandra Koncewicz at koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org or 482-4649.

The Welcome Baby Brunch is sponsored by the Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Friends of Families program.