Charlotte confirms approval of budget

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Reporter

Charlotte’s Town Budget vote April 9 was a bit underwhelming. The Australian ballot vote is required to approve the budget that passed by voice vote at Town Meeting on March 5.

Town clerk Mary Mead said that the results of the vote were 122-42 in favor of the budget.

The consensus at Charlotte Selectboard meetings is that this will be the next to last year of Charlotte’s unique special election after Town Meeting. This was the third year of the special election that Charlotte tried as an experiment to see if it would increase citizen participation.

The board has discussed how it would be difficult to get it approved and before the town for a vote to extend this process, but there doesn’t seem to be much interest in doing so.

This year’s turnout was 5 percent of the 3,259 registered Charlotte voters. And of the 164 votes that were submitted, Mead said that 70 of them were cast by absentee ballots.