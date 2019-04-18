Thursday, April 25, 6 p.m., Shelburne Craft School Bunkhouse, 64 Harbor Rd.

Join Shelburne Craft School for a potluck and a presentation by Jonathan Silverman, professor emeritus from Saint Michael’s College. He will share a visual journey admiring the rich and inspiring history of Japanese ceramics from 14,000 BC to today. See images of works that range from earth figures to funerary objects to key components of the Tea Ceremony to contemporary vessels. Silverman will discuss how the aesthetics of Japanese pottery has influenced his own work in clay, some recently created at the Shelburne Craft School. Free to attend. RSVP at info@shelburnecraftschool.org. For more information: shelburnecraftschool.org

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Italian Scholarship Dinner

April 27: Ticket purchase deadline.

May 5: 4 p.m. Silent auction; 5 p.m. antipasto. $40. $15 (children 11 and under). vermontitalianclub.org Elks Club, 925 North Ave.

Rain Barrel Workshop

May 4: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $35 includes rain barrel. Must wear close-toed shoes; bring work gloves and safety glasses. Priority to Burlington residents. rethinkrunoff.org/events Department of Public Works Garage, 645 Pine St.

Dismas Community Celebration

May 5: 34th annual. Emcee TJ Donovan, Vermont Attorney General. 4 p.m. Light appetizers, silent auction. 5 p.m. Guest speaker Cindy Shanks, awards. 6 p.m. Hearty appetizers, end of silent auction. Adults $60; children and students with ID $30. Info and tickets: 658-0381, dismasofvt.org/burlington-dismas/2019celebration/ UVM Alumni House, 61 Summit St.

Karibu Fashion Show

May 11: 7 p.m. Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity third annual show. New American designers compete for Top New American Designer title and prizes. Music, finger food. $5 children; $30 at door, $25 plus fee advance. Info: karibu2019.wordpress.com North End Studios, 294 N. Winooski Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue

April 26: 6 p.m. Cocktail hour. 7 p.m. Dinner and awards. Dancing, music by The Hitmen. Basket raffle. Cash bar. Benefits community outreach and training support programs. $20 advance: 425-3111. $25 at door. The Old Lantern, 3260 Greenbush Rd.

Green Up Day

May 4: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Charlotte Central School Quonset Hut. Learn more about how Green Up in Charlotte works and sign up for a route. Contact co-coordinator Kim at 425-2100 or farafieldfarm@gmavt.net. Or visit www.charlottevtgreenupday.com.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Town Forest History Night

April 18: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hinesburg Town Forest. Storytelling, discussion and education. 864-acre municipal forest; listed on National Register of Historic Places. Michael Snyder, David Brynn, Bill Torrey, Ethan Tapper, Jean Miner. hinesburg.org/townforestcomm.html Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT-116.

Welcome Baby Brunch

May 5: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hinesburg families with babies born in the past year. Free. Activities for older siblings, raffle; pick out a library book that will be dedicated to your baby at the Carpenter-Carse Library. Sponsored by Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Friends of Families program. RSVP: Alexandra Koncewicz, koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org or 482-4649. Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT-116.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Master Naturalist Nature Walk

April 20: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Discover how to “read” old forested farmscapes to trace 300 years of land use history. Reveal the stories of the families who shaped the landscape as we see it today. Develop the ability to interpret cultural imprints encountered in the Vermont woods. Led by landscape historian Samantha Ford and South Burlington’s Master Naturalists. Wheeler Park, intersection of Dorset and Swift Streets.

Legislative Forum

April 22: 6:30 p.m. Join State Representatives Ann Pugh, Maida Townsend, Martin LaLonde and John Killacky, along with Senator Michael Sirotkin and moderator Vince Bolduc, to discuss what’s being debated in the State House. South Burlington Community Library, University Mall, Dorset Street.

CLC Annual Flea Market

April 26: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. & April 27: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Gently used clothing for men, women and children, linens, household items, books, games, assorted treasures. 864-5537, clcvt1560.org Community Lutheran Church, 1560 Williston Rd.

Earth Day Walk

April 27: 9 a.m. to noon. ReSource holds their first annual Earth Day Walk at Red Rocks Park. Storybook trail featuring local children’s book author Kate Messner’s “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt.” Wear “creatively green” costume. Prizes: individual, couple, family, team, dog. Dogs on leash (6 feet or less). $5. Karen Jamiel, 857-4371, kjamiel@resourcevt.org, resourcevt.org/earth-day-walk. Red Rocks Park, Central Avenue.

WILLISTON

Veterans Resource Fair

April 25: 3-7 p.m. Counseling, referral services, health care information, etc. Bring DD Form 214. Joe Gilmond, 862-1806; John Paradis, VA New England outreach specialist, 413-387-9966. Home Depot, 759 Harvest Lane.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

• Current: 30 coastal themed paintings by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan.

• May 3 to June 23: “Ebb and Flow” Exhibit.

Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Jericho Town Hall

• To April: “The Art of Food.” Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.

• April 22: Call to Artists deadline for “All the Waters.” Submit one or two pieces, two-dimensional art work, any medium. May-August 2019 exhibit. Information and registration: jerichovt.gov, catherine.mcmains@gmail.com. 899-4936. 67 VT-15.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

To Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts.

Vermont Folklife Center – Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

May 3: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Public reception for “Elizabeth Allen: Outside Influences through the Seasons.” Exhibit runs through June 11. Williston resident Elizabeth Allen received her BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1972. Her move to Vermont 30 years ago with her family stimulated her passion for landscape painting. Her triptych of Coates Island was commissioned by The University of Vermont Cancer Center. Gallery hours are Tues.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. & Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. fsgallery.com, 985-3848, 86 Falls Rd.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

5955 Shelburne Road. 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

FILM

COLCHESTER

“Sorry to Bother You”

April 18: 7 p.m. Saint Michael’s College presents the film which is sponsored by the campus Student Labor Action Movement. In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, black telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a macabre universe of “powercalling” that leads to material glory. Rated R. Free and open to the public. St. Michael’s College, Cheray Science Hall, 101.

JERICHO

“Paris to Pittsburgh”

April 18: 7 p.m. Jericho Energy Task Force presents the National Geographic Society movie. Interviews on developing plans to cope with climate change. Q&A. Light refreshments; bring plate and mug. enerjericho@gmail.com. Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

“Too Late to Die Young”

April 27: 3 and 8 p.m. Middlebury College Hirschfield International Film Series presents a film about youth struggling with parents, first loves. and fears in 1990 Chile. Spanish with English subtitles. 110 minutes. Free. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café

• May 1: Registration deadline. Grade 7-12 students. teensciencecafemay4.eventbrite.com

• May 4: 5-7 p.m. Insight into research-based discoveries for the treatment of cancer. Free pizza and drinks. UVM Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center.

• May 14: 4 to 5 p.m. Follow-up workshop, Larner College of Medicine, gross organ web lab. Limit: 12, registration opens after May 4 café.

• June 1: Application deadline to join team (go.uvm.edu/vteen-science-lead). For info: vteen4hsummerofscience.eventbrite.com

ECHO Leahy Center

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing, and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. Echovermont.org. 1 College St.

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

• SoundCheck

Workshop by Young Writers Project April 18: 6 p.m. 7 p.m. open mic. rajnii@youngwritersproject.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

• May 11: Family Rave Dance Party.

June 1: Birdcode, with Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MIDDLEBURY

Mahaney Arts Center

April 25: 6:30 p.m. Shan Zeng, “Sacred Ropes (Shimenawa),” use in the worship of kami (Shintō gods). Refreshments. Visit to Reiff Gallery of Asian Art; view newly installed shimenawa. Free. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts Sabra Field Lecture Hall, Room 125

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different people’s homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Second Tuesday of the month, 6-7:45 p.m. Special guest: Dr. Gillian Stearns M.D., Urologist, UVM Medical Center. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

May 1-Oct. 31: M-F, open for general tours, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Last Tour at 3 p.m. Admission: individual $10. Students 5-17: $6. Children under 5 free. ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

To May 10: Small Worlds: Miniatures in Contemporary Art; Global Miniatures and Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/

61 Colchester Ave.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Through April 30, Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College Concerts

• April 25: 6 p.m. Acabellas’ Spring Concert, by SMC all-women a cappella singing ensemble.

• April 28: 3 p.m. SMC String Orchestra, under the direction of Fran Pepperman Taylor, performs a program including works of Edvard Grieg and Gioacchino Rossini.

• April 28: 5 p.m. SMC Chorale, under the direction of Erin Grainger, performs a semi-staged version of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s classic one-act operetta “Trial by Jury.”

• April 30: 7 p.m. SMC Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Brian McCarthy.

Free and open to the public. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Rd.

Chapel Organ’s 51st Recital

May 2: 7:30 p.m. Concert by William Tortolano, 89, organist emeritus, on organ designed by him in 1966. smcvt.edu Saint Michael’s College, Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel, 810 Campus Rd.

Community Chorus Concert

May 4: 7:30 p.m. The South Burlington Community Chorus and Mad River Chorale directed by Erik Kroncke and Mary Jane Austin respectively, join forces for a performance of Carl Orff’s beloved cantata “Carmina Burana.” Visit https://sbchorusvt.org/ for information and ticket prices. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Choir

April 28: 3 p.m. Preview of the ensemble’s upcoming tour to New York, featuring new compositions. Free. 443-3168, www.middlebury.edu/arts Mead Chapel

SHELBURNE

String Circle

May 9: 7:30 p.m. Scrag Mountain Music highlights the vibrant sounds of strings, centered around Johannes Brahms’ Sextet No. 1. Co-Artistic Directors Evan Premo and Mary Bonhag, violinists Anna Elashvili and Yonah Zur; violists Margaret Dyer and Ayane Kozasa; cellist Karen Ouzounian. “Come as you are. Pay what you can.” Donations collected at intermission. Space limited. Reservations: scragmountainmusic.org. Bread & Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Rd.

RICHMOND

Western Swing Band

April 19: 7 p.m. Rick & The All-Star Ramblers Western Swing Band. Free. 864-6674, rickandtheramblers.com Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St.

WILLISTON

The Old Brick Church Music Series

• Rising Star Contest, April 19 application deadline: advancemusicvt.com/fun-stuff/events/229-local-rising-stars-contest All styles, instruments, genres suitable for a youth audience. Non-professional performers not regularly performing in public.

• May 10: Performance; $500 prize. town.williston.vt.us/brickchurchmusic Old Brick Church, 100 Library Lane.

OUTDOORS

Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt

May 18 & 19: Mentored turkey hunting event for hunters with disabilities. Sponsored by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and National Wild Turkey Federation. Participants responsible for obtaining hunting license: vtfishandwildlife.com. Facebook: Vermont NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

• May 11 & 25, June 8 & 22: 10 a.m. Are you tired of riding alone on the same old bike paths and roads, but worried that you don’t have the skills for a group ride? Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts introductory group rides to teach novice cyclists how to ride safely in a group. 12 to 20 miles. Helmets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, contact group leader:

• May 11: Holly Creeks, 233-9013, creeksh@yahoo.com.

• May 25: Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com.

June 8: Amy Otten, 878-4070, amyotten@netscape.com.

• June 22: Dorothy Pumo, 829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com

Stunt Kite Fliers &Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

Friday, April 19, 4-5 p.m., UVM, James M. Jeffords Hall, 112, 63 Carrigan Dr.

Critical Race and Ethnic Studies Program and the Department of History of UVM, together with the Filipino-American Community of Vermont, presents award-winning author Gina Apostol. Her book “Insurrecto” was named one of the ten best books of 2018 by Publisher’s Weekly and is described by the New York Times as “a bravura performance.” Apostol’s fourth novel, it also was named Buzzfeed’s Best Books of 2018 and Autostraddle’s 50 Best Feminist Books of 2018, among many other best lists. “Insurrecto” tells the story of two women, a Filipino translator and an American filmmaker, go on a road trip in Duterte’s Philippines, collaborating and clashing in the writing of a film script about a massacre during the Philippine-American War. Apostol’s first two novels won the Juan Laya Prize for the Novel (Philippine National Book Award) and her third book, “Gun Dealers’ Daughter,” won the 2013 PEN/Open Book Award and was shortlisted for the William Saroyan International Prize. She lives in New York City and western Massachusetts and grew up in Tacloban, Philippines. Apostol teaches at the Fieldston School, NYC. For more information: 802-656-0964 or Donna.Ramirez-Harrington@uvm.edu.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

April 20: 2 p.m. National Poetry Month: Readings by members of Poetry Society of Vermont. 448-3350, phoenixbooks.biz. 191 Bank St.

Waterfront Living in Vermont

May 9: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. “A Septic Solutions Conference” Lunch provided, Webinar option. Door prizes. Free; registration required: winooskinrcd.org/calendar-of-events. Gianna Davis, 778-3178. UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St.

CHARLOTTE

Clemmons Family Farm

June 1: 4-6 p.m. Shomari Wills, Brooklyn journalist, author of “Black Fortunes: The Story of the First African Americans Who Escaped Slavery and Became Millionaires.” Books for purchase and signing. Maximum of 40; pre-registration required, 765-560-5445 facebook.com/clemmonsfarm Barn House, 2213-2122 Greenbush Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Friday, April 26 – “The Chase: Lake Champlain’s Rum Runners & Boat Patrol” – Scott McLaughlin, Executive Director, Vermont Granite Museum

$5 at door; $45 membership includes all talks. Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

Secret History of Backyard Insects

April 23: 1 p.m. The Burlington Garden Club presents Dr. Yolanda Chen, University of Vermont Associate Professor of the Dept. of Plant and Soil Science. Dr. Chen will talk about how human activities have given rise to insect pests and how pests have played a role in history. Free and open to the public. Info: 802-238-4213. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

• April 18:1:30 p.m. Vermont writer and pediatrician Dr. Jack Mayer: “Life in a Jar: The Irene Sendler Project.” Polish Catholic social worker who organized a rescue network that saved 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto and Nazi death camps.

• May 7: 7-9 p.m. Learning Nonviolence: Activism 101. Aspects of Kingian Nonviolence, based on work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Free programs inspired by the graphic novel series “March” by John Lewis. 14 to adult.

434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org 201 Bridge St.