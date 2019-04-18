News from Carpenter-Carse Library

A celebration on two wheels

By BETH ROYER

Librarians at Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg agree with a study from the University of Minnesota that found that bicycling is the happiest form of transportation. The library is pleased to announce that, beginning on Saturday, May 11, with our Celebration on Two Wheels, we will have bicycles to loan out to library patrons. Our Take A Bike! program will connect Hinesburg residents to the joys of bicycling.

Thanks to grants from RiseVT and SCHIP and the donation of bikes from Vermont Bicycle Tours, we will have three bicycles here at the library that adult patrons can borrow as they would a book. Bike repair tools, safety equipment, a bike stand, local maps, and materials related to cycling from our library collection will also be available for public use. Carpenter-Carse Library is here to provide support and love for exploring our community on two wheels (or one or three too)!

So, on Saturday May 11, 10 a.m. -1 p.m., we’ll be celebrating all things bikes!

Old Spokes Home will be at the library with their Mobile Repair Unit for bike repairs. (Local professionals will also be on hand to help with fixes.) This is first-come-first serve.

Richard Tom Foundation hosts a kids’ bike rodeo and helmet fitting.

Free coffee; donuts available for purchase to support Take a Bike!

Bicycle screen-print craft station!

Children should bring their bicycles and helmets to participate in the rodeo. Anyone interested in screen printing should bring a tee shirt or other item to make a print on.

Carpenter-Carse Library already provides guest passes for the community for the Local Motion Bike Ferry, Vermont State Parks, and to Kingdom Trails (mountain biking), but this expansion into recreational materials represents our interest in growing and supporting a healthy community. We provide support for healthy lifestyle choices in our materials, and in encouraging our community to seek alternatives to petroleum-based transportation.

In addition to encouraging the power of resource-sharing, libraries represent a space where everyone in the community can have equal access to materials and experiences, regardless of their economic situation. By expanding access, encouraging exploration, and sharing resources, libraries make our community a place where joy is shared! Join us on May 11 for A Celebration on Two Wheels and watch for other bicycling events including a bike safety clinic (with breakfast!) on June 1, presented by Local Motion.

Made possible thanks to our local friends, RiseVT, SCHIP, VBT, Skirack, Old Spokes Home, Richard Tom Foundation and Local Motion.