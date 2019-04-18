Redhawks softball rolls; tennis, boys LAX win, girls LAX loses in OT

Connect on Linked in

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

SOFTBALL

Champlain Valley 32, Vergennes 0: The Champlain Valley softball team opened the season with an offensive explosion.

The Redhawks scored 32 runs in a five-inning game on Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

CVU 5, St. Johnsbury 2: The CVU girls tennis team moved to 2-0 with a 5-2 victory over St. Johnsbury on Friday.

Sophie Dauerman (6-2, 6-3) earned a straight set win over Alice An in No. 1 singles, while Kate Gruendling and Julia Grant also go wins in singles.

Lindsey Beer and Julia Blanck got the win over No. 1 doubles, while Riley Boucher and Abigail Harkness clinched the win for CVU at No. 2 doubles.

BOYS LACROSSE

CVU 10, Rutland 4: CVU got a hat trick from Sam Sturim to earn a comeback win over host Rutland on Monday afternoon.

The Redhawks, who trailed 7-3 at halftime, allowed only one goal in the second frame. Bobby Spencer earned the win with nine saves.

Sean Gilliam and Alex Leonard each scored twice for the 3-0 Redhawks.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Burr and Burton 7, CVU 6 (OT): The tough start continued for the CVU girls lacrosse team, who lost to Burr and Burton in overtime on Thursday.

Petra Kapsalis led the Redhawks, who fell to 0-3, with three goals. Lena Ashooh made 18 saves in goal.

CVU trailed 4-1 at halftime before coming back to force overtime.

CVU Weekly Sports Schedule

Thursday, April 18

Softball

Burlington at CVU, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Burlington at CVU, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Girls lacrosse

CVU at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Boys Lacrosse

CVU at Cape Elizabeth (Mass.), 11 a.m.

Softball

CVU at Colchester, 11 a.m.

Baseball

CVU at Colchester, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 22

Boys Lacrosse

Woodstock at CVU, 4 p.m.