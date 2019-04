A sure sign of spring: pancakes and maple syrup (and sausage, orange juice, coffee and tea) to enjoy with folks from the community, all to benefit a good cause.

On Saturday, April 27, the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary will be serving up a delicious pancake breakfast at St. Jude’s Church in Hinesburg from 8 to 11. It’s a bargain: $5 per person, $15 for a family of four and $18 for a family of five or more. Children under 4 are free.

Proceeds will benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf.