Feeling appreciated

The smell of lasagna, chili and the warm feelings of appreciation intermingled and wafted through the Hinesburg Town Hall Thursday night, April 18, during the Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. Around 70 people showed up, including from left, Abby Kelly, 7; Molly Kelly, 8; and Ruberta Donegan, 7. Ruberta is an avid volunteer for the town, a good worker at picking up trash, said her mom Sara Armstrong-Donegan. “When she was 4 years old, Green Up Day was her favorite holiday.”