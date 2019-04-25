Happening at the Charlotte Grange

TRINA BIANCHI

For years the Charlotte Grange Hall has sat rather stately but dormant at 2858 Spear Street in the East Charlotte Village. Last fall, the membership voted to keep the hall open over the winter and to host at least one event a month throughout the fall and winter. With the enthusiasm and help of Mike Walker, assisted by Ted LeBlanc, the Grange Hall has seen more people over the past eight months than it had seen in years. And the hall has resounded with music performed by both local folks and by musicians from neighboring towns.

A Mardi Gras celebration heralded in March with music by the Silver Leviathan Band and enough food to feed the myriad of people who attended. An open mic evening in March and again in April brought not only some seasoned performers back to the hall, but also featured some local teens from Charlotte Central School and Champlain Valley Union High School. April’s Friday Night at the Grange featured Lausanne Allen and Rick Caballas followed by Ted LeBlanc, Patti Shannon and Mike Walker for an evening filled with food and great listening music.

April also brought the Spring Rummage Sale to the Grange Hall, an annual favorite for both donators and buyers. All the money raised during the Rummage Sale is used to keep the building open.

May is looking to be very busy at the Grange starting with the Friday Night at the Grange on May 3, which will feature Paul Rose and Cal Lord during dinner followed by folk singer Hugh McBride. Potluck dinner and music will start at 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share; the Hall has an oven for warming dishes!

Charlie Nardozzi will be doing a talk on gardening on the May 15 starting at 7 p.m. and Open Mic will be on May 21 also starting at 7 p.m. On May 24, we will be showing the film “My Father’s Vietnam” and on May 31 the hall will again be filled with music as Mike Walker and friends will be performing Northumbrian music and songs.

Watch for details on each of the above events on Front Porch Forum and on the Grange sign right outside the Grange Hall.