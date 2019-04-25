Harvesting history: Large turnout for historical talk on Hinesburg Town Forest management

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Reporter

More than 70 people gathered on Thursday night, April 18, on a floor made from ash harvested in the Hinesburg Town Forest to hear about the history of those woods.

Jean Miner of the Hinesburg Historical Society said that if theirs wasn’t the first town forest in Vermont, it was certainly one of the state’s “very first.”

“In the late 1800s, sheep were raised here,” she told the group at the Hinesburg Town Hall. When the mill that processed the wool burned, sheep farming moved west and dairy farming took over, she said.

In the late 1930s and 1940s, several farms in the area were taken for the payment of back taxes and eventually became the town forest. Miner said that “what may have been the very last transaction” that became part of the town forest was 125 acres in 1946.

“In 1962 or ‘63, someone suggested that Hinesburg did not need a town forest and it should be sold, and this was voted down in Town Meeting,” she said.

Chair of the Hinesburg Town Forest Pat Mainer recognized two people for the contributions to the forest – Wayne Bissonette, namesake of the Bissonette Loop, and Steve Russell. They’ve renamed a trail “Russell’s Ramble” after Russell, who was a steward of the Town Forest for over 55 years, she said.

Napoleon’s influence on Vermont forests

Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper talked about the active management that’s taken the abandoned Hinesburg farms “to the resource we now know it to be.”

“In the early 1800s, Napoleon was messing around in Europe and caused, almost by accident, all of these distinctive sheep which had been previously sequestered to Spain, to be exported to Vermont,” he said. “The wool that they produced was of a very high quality. It was very valuable.”

There was a rush to sheep farming. By 1850, about 80 percent of Vermont was deforested and most of that had become sheep pasture. Before the European settlement in the state, almost 95 percent of the state was forested, a sweeping change in short period of time, Tapper said.

“One of our proud sons of Vermont, George Perkins March, wrote a famous book on conservation in 1864, ‘Man and Nature,’ which is based on his experiences seeing Vermont very rapidly deforested,” said Tapper.

March wrote: “We have now felled forest enough and in some districts far too much.”

Tapper said that out of this came a movement for public land and in 1915, the Vermont legislature passed legislation that allowed municipalities to acquire forested land and to receive support to manage that land.

“In 1951, Vermont passed a law that each town without a town forest was required to put the question of whether to acquire a town forest in their town meeting,” he said.

Officially declared a town forest

Vermont officially declared the Hinesburg Town Forest such in 1958.

The first forest management plan for the Hinesburg Town Forest was written by the first Chittenden County Forester, George W.C. Turner.

“It was written in 1946 or 47,” Tapper said. “It was literally written on the back of a manila envelope.”

The early years of management of the Hinesburg Town Forest were “somewhat unregulated, somewhat informal,” he said and illustrated this with readings from Turner’s notes.

From 1959: “Talked with selectmen. They agreed to stop all cutting of unmarked timber on the village forest. No word since.”

From 1962: “Cutting reported with some of Bob Place’s unsupervised hacking around. Matters came to a head at town meeting in March. The selectmen put an article in the warning trying to sell off the town forest. … Town voted 93-16 to keep the forest, then voted in a committee of three to look after management of the forest.”

That committee of three was the beginning of what is now the nine-member Hinesburg Town Forest Committee.

First memories of Hinesburg Town Forest

Tapper followed his history talk by leading a panel discussion of the town forest with Michael Snyder, commissioner of Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation since 2010 and previously Chittenden County Forester for 14 years; David Brynn, who was former assistant Chittenden County Forester and former Addison County Forester before founding Vermont Family Forests in 1995; and Bill Torrey, who Tapper said became the “go-to logger” for the Hinesburg Town Forest in 1987 and continued in that role for more than 25 years.

During Snyder’s tenure the recreational development of the town forest made great gains, Tapper said.

“During this period, we saw these unauthorized trails eventually evolve into a high-quality trail system that was organized, authorized and supervised by Fellowship of the Wheel, which remains a really good partnership for the town,” Tapper said.

Torrey said that he first learned about the town forest when Brynn asked him to look at a logging project there. He was riding in his pickup with his 4-year-old daughter and she asked where they were going. “I said, ‘We’re going up to meet a forester.’ And she said, ‘Is he going to be wearing a bear suit?’ And I said, ‘Baby, no one ever really knows.’”

Brynn wrote the 1986 forest management plan for the Hinesburg Town Forest. He said he first heard about the forest in “1979 or 1980” from Bill Hall, who succeeded George Turner as Chittenden County Forester in the 1960s.

Brynn said that Hall told him about the time that the town forest was almost sold, and how the town decided at Town Meeting Day not to sell it.

“(George Turner) went to the meeting and he went home and he died that night,” said Brynn. “That was the last forestry act that he had on this earth.”