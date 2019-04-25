Hinesburg Green Up Day information

Green Up on Saturday, May 4!

Since 1970, Green Up exemplifies community volunteerism, care for our environment and when Vermont shines with community spirit. It is a time for all ages to work together and demonstrate our love and care for Hinesburg.

Mark your calendar and make plans to join neighbors, friends and family to Green Up Hinesburg.

You can Green Up anytime. Get your Green Up bags from the Town Hall or Carpenter-Carse Library any time after Thursday, April 25. All ages love to participate. So many Vermonters know and love Green Up. This is what our community grew up on. Every child has memories of the time “they helped too!” They learn the valuable lesson about community activism and spirit while having fun. As is our tradition, we will celebrate our success by gathering together for our annual community lunch.

Hinesburg Green Up Schedule

Thursday, April 25 – Green up Bags Available

Town Clerks office in the Town Hall

Carpenter Carse Library

Saturday May 4- Green Up Day

8:30 a.m.: Town hall is Green Up Central – Get bags, information and a plan of action

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Town Garage open to drop off collected trash, tires, and metal

12 – 1 p.m.: Town Hall for annual community lunch

If you already have plans for May 4 (sports or spring chores), no problem, you can still participate. Pick up bags at the town hall or library and Green Up any time before May 5. To begin your Green Up work early, fill out the sign-up sheets when you pick up your Green Up bags to let us know where you plan to work. Leave the Green Up bags along the roadside, just make sure the bags are secure.

On Green Up Day, come to the Town Hall any time after 8:30 a.m. to get your Green Up bags, mark the master road map, join a work group or meet up with your community organizations.

Green Up trash, metal and discarded tires (no household trash please!) will be collected at the new town garage. Collected trash can be dropped off on Green Up Day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you can’t bring it all to the facility, just let the helper know where to send our trucks to pick it up.

If you want to help out further we have a number of supporting activities that need volunteers of all ages. These include:

If you have a volunteer group that wants to participate, call us so we can organize your efforts

Help set up and serve our community lunch (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Drivers with trucks can help with final pickup of roadside bags (2 – 4 p.m.)

Bring a salad or dessert for the community lunch to share with your neighbors.

Be safe

Wear gloves and boots, take precautions for ticks and please use caution while on our roadsides.

If you have any questions, want to suggest or work on a special project or just need to get more information, you can call Phil Pouech at 482-2060 or Rocky Martin at 355-6847.