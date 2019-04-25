Hinesburg moves closer to new source for town water

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Reporter

The water well that BlackRock Construction is working on at its Haystack Crossing development just north of Hinesburg appears to be as productive as advertised.

At the Hinesburg Selectboard meeting April 17, chair Phil Pouech reported that they had heard from hydrogeologist Cindy Sprague that the well on the 75-acre project “looks as promising as it’s been described.” Sprague is working as a consultant for the town.

Pouech said that preliminary tests indicate that the well is “pretty solid.”

Water Works Superintendent Erik Bailey said that they haven’t gotten a timeline for when they will get permitting from the state, but that they are aiming for a June date for the drawdown test to make sure the well won’t deplete water from other wells in the area.

He said that so far, preliminary tests have not found any contamination.

Pouech responded to questions at the last selectboard meeting about whether the town could enter into an agreement with BlackRock for the allocation of water before the well was permitted and before it’s definitively known how much water it will produce. He said they had gotten legal advice that “BlackRock can move forward if it wants to move forward.”

Eventually, BlackRock will deed the well to the town and the town will allocate 30 percent of the water to the development. The other 70 percent of the water will belong to Hinesburg.

Pouech said questions had also been raised about when the well will be deeded to the town. Ben Avery of BlackRock Construction was in the audience and said, “We should have the deed stuff to you early next week.”

He said it was their understanding that the town doesn’t give the water allocation to BlackRock until they have given the deed to the town.

“We sort of hand each other each at the same time,” Avery said.

He added that that BlackRock’s lawyers have written the agreement so the intent is that the town is “granting the allocation for the purpose of moving through your own internal permitting process, but you’re not necessarily giving us water that doesn’t exist.”

“This agreement has got many facets,” Selectboard member Tom Ayer said. “One is the town is getting some much-needed water. Secondly, the developer is going to get the opportunity to at least move forward with their permitting process which takes years and years.”

Selectboard member Merrily Lovell asked about wastewater allocations.

“The way our allocation ordinances are written, if we end up with a shortage on the wastewater side that would also stop it,” Bailey said.

The ordinance requires that new developments have both water and wastewater.

“If one is short, then both are short,” he said. “This agreement would not railroad over if there was a wastewater shortage.”

Plans for water pipe improvements

Tyler Billingsley, owner of East Engineering, appeared before the selectboard with two reports that he has been working on for Hinesburg – one a draft of an asset management plan and the other a draft sidewalk capital improvement plan.

The asset management plan is part of a grant the town received from the state.

“The state is helping the town move forward and be more proactive with their water system, just to make sure that it’s not a reactive process where if something breaks that you scramble to find money to fix it,” Billingsley said.

A part of the plan was developing an asset database and taking inventory of everything that costs more than $1,000.

“Most of it’s in the ground, so sections of pipe, valves, hydrants, pumps – it doesn’t take much to add up to $1,000 in a water system,” he said.

He assessed such things based on their age, condition, and how much it would cost to replace different components .

Another part of the asset management plan was mapping where these components are. He also developed a hydraulic model that included all the pipes, tank and pumps to see how it all interacts with each other and develop hypothetical situations.

For example, he said, they could use this system to see what how it would affect the system if they replaced a pipe in one area with another type or diameter of pipe.

Since the draft asset management was financed by the state, it is being reviewed by the state, but in the meantime Bailey’s department has bought two iPads and a GPS-type technology that can be used to monitor and add to the database inventory of the system.

As part of his assessment, Billingsley recommends that the town look into replacing some of the pipe. Much of the town’s pipe was installed in the 1950s and is made of asbestos cement. He said that the expected service life of this kind of pipe is 70 years and, although it often lasts longer, problems are starting to crop up.

The number one improvement that he recommended the town make is replacing the pipe along Highway 116 from Mechanicsville Road through downtown Hinesburg to just east of Silver Street, which he estimated will cost more than $800,000.

Billingsley asked how many times they have had to dig up pipe in that section, and Bailey said that it was at least six times in the last two years.

“At $10,000 a fix, it adds up,” Billingsley said. “And it’s not going to slow down.”

Plans for sidewalk improvements

The draft sidewalk capital improvement plan involved walking and looking at the approximately five miles of town-owned sidewalks. Billingsley developed a map of the sidewalks with a ranking system of their condition.

He said that “all in all” the sidewalks are in pretty good condition.

“There’s just a handful of sections that I saw as the worst of the worst,” he reported.

The worst sections are a less than tenth of a mile section along Highway 116 in downtown Hinesburg from Waitsfield Telecom to Kelleys Field Road and roughly 10 places needing spot repairs on the Commerce Road and Mechanicsville Road sidewalks. His report estimates that it would will cost over $285,000 for the Highway 116 sidewalk improvements and over $59,000 for the repairs on the Commerce Road and Mechanicsville Road sidewalks.

Billingsley said that he also noticed that the coating on the Canal Pedestrian Bridge was starting to deteriorate.

“Once the coating starts going, the salts and just the environment starts eating the metal,” he said. “If it gets too corroded, you’re looking at a new bridge.”

Billingsley said he thinks the bride was built in 1925. It was relocated in 1998 and he doesn’t think it’s been repainted since then.

“I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere in the next couple of years,” Billingsley said. “But certainly in the next five years.”

Audit report

Lela McCaffrey with Fothergill Segale & Valley reported to the Hinesburg Selectboard on the audit for fiscal year 2018 and said they found “no real concerns.”

She said one thing they had found was “there’s not a formal investment policy in place of what the town feels should be invested, shouldn’t be invested and how risky you want the investments to be.”

Her firm recommends that the town should adopt such a policy.