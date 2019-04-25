Hinesburg Police Log

April 14

1:15 a.m. An officer was called out for a 911 hang-up with no answer on Patricias Place. The officer was unable to get a response but the residence was secure. Upon returning later, the resident was contacted and there was nothing wrong.

April 15

11:50 a.m. An officer responded to North Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

6:03 p.m. An officer responded to Jourdan Street for a report of missing medication from a residence.

6:19 p.m. An officer responded to Hickory Place for a juvenile problem. The officer assisted a parent by picking up the juvenile from an address in Hinesburg and arranging a meeting with the juvenile’s father.

11:04 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for horses in the roadway. The owner was contacted.

April 16

11:49 a.m. An officer responded to Charlotte Road for a report that there was a U-Haul in a driveway. It turned out to be a package delivery.

7:42 p.m. An officer responded to Village Heights Road for a loose dog. The dog was returned to the owner with a warning about the animal control ordinance.

10:30 p.m. A resident came to the office with a person that was being disruptive at her home. The officer met with both and was able to mediate and both went back to the residence.

April 17

10:49 a.m. A found wallet was turned into the station and the owner contacted.

11:14 a.m. An officer found two dogs in the roadway on Shelburne Falls Road. The owner came as the officer was putting the dogs in the cruiser.

7:30 p.m. An officer contacted a resident on North Road about her dogs not being registered. She stated that she would take care of it.

April 18

5:45 a.m. An officer was called out for a residential alarm on Lincoln Road. The residence was found secured.

2:51 p.m. Officers responded to a business alarm on Kaileys Way. It was determined to be accidental.

4:21 p.m. An officer responded to a business in the Village to talk with a parent regarding harassing texts his daughter was receiving.

9:43 p.m. An officer responded to a one-vehicle crash on Richmond Road. The operator was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

April 19

11:50 a.m. An officer conducted a VIN verification at a business in the Village.

3:22 p.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a report of a citizen’s dispute. Upon arrival, no one found.

5:04 p.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive for a bird that flew into a window and remained. The bird walked into the woods when the officer arrived.

7:18 p.m. An officer met with a parent over a child custodial issue regarding an exchange for visitation. It was ultimately worked out.

April 20

10:55 p.m. An officer responded to a fire alarm at a business on Commerce Street. No problem was found.