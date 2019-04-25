COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Italian Scholarship Dinner

• April 27: Ticket purchase deadline.

• May 5: 4 p.m. Silent auction; 5 p.m. antipasto. $40. $15 (children 11 and under). vermontitalianclub.org Elks Club, 925 North Ave.

Rain Barrel Workshop

May 4: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $35 includes rain barrel. Must wear close-toed shoes; bring work gloves and safety glasses. Priority to Burlington residents. rethinkrunoff.org/events Department of Public Works Garage, 645 Pine St.

Dismas Community Celebration

May 5: 34th annual. MC TJ Donovan, Vermont Attorney General. 4 p.m. Light appetizers, silent auction. 5 p.m. Guest speaker Cindy Shanks, awards. 6 p.m. Hearty appetizers, end of silent auction. Adults $60; children and students with ID $30. Info and tickets: 658-0381, dismasofvt.org/burlington-dismas/2019celebration/ UVM Alumni House, 61 Summit St.

CHARLOTTE

Green Up Day

May 4: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Charlotte Central School Quonset Hut. Learn more about how Green Up in Charlotte works and sign up for a route. Contact co-coordinator Kim at 425-2100 or farafieldfarm@gmavt.net. Or visit www.charlottevtgreenupday.com.

Charlotte Central School Compost Sale

May 4: 9 a.m.-noon. Buy bulk compost donated by Steven Wisbaum, Champlain Valley Compost Co. Benefits school gardens. Bring cans; volunteer shovel labor provided. $3/5-gallon; $12/20-gallon; $18/33-gallon. Drop-in short tours. Abby Foulk, afoulk@gmavt.net, West Quonset parking lot.

Community Food Scrap Composting Training

May 11: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Discussion, Q&A, hands-on exercise. Refreshments provided; bring brown bag lunch, wa-ter bottle, drink mug. Optional tour of Charlotte Central School Community Compost shed. Register: forms.gle/XUm8grD7pwnsxFWPA. Natasha Duarte, 373-6499, natasha@compostingvermont.org. Charlotte Library, 115 Ferry Rd.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Rummage Sale

May 10 &11: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. “Take what you need; pay what you can.” Ann, 879-7943. Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St.

HINESBURG

Welcome Baby Brunch

May 5: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hinesburg families with babies born in the past year. Free. Activities for older siblings, raffle; pick out a library book that will be dedicated to your baby at the Carpenter-Carse Library. Sponsored by Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Friends of Families program. RSVP: Alexandra Koncewicz, konce-wicz@hinesburgresource.org or 482-4649. Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT-116.

JEFFERSONVILLE

River Arts and Sundog Poetry

May 2: 6-8 p.m. AMP (Art-Music-Poetry) Night. Fiber artist Karen Henderson, Lady Lemonade, a jazz-rock band from Jericho (Audrey Pearl, Jayme Billings, Sebastiaan West, Colton Wheeler, Sam Keller), poet Stephen Cramer. $10 sug-gested donation. Refreshments for purchase. 888-1261, riverartsvt.org, sundogpoetry.org. The Farm Store, 168 S. Vermont 108.

MONTPELIER

Rally for the Planet

May 1: 8:30 a.m. Vermont Youth Lobby. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Rally at Vermont Statehouse. Support climate action. fa-cebook.com/events/584129715434288/ Students meet at Montpelier High School.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

CLC Annual Flea Market

April 26: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. & April 27: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Gently used clothing for men, women and children, linens, house-hold items, books, games, assorted treasures. 864-5537, clcvt1560.org Community Lutheran Church, 1560 Williston Rd.

ReSource Earth Day Walk

Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. ReSource holds their first annual Earth Day Walk at Red Rocks Park for family and friends. A scenic, 2.5-mile stroll and along the way, stop, and learn more about ReSource and their environmental mis-sion. Enjoy a story book trail and wear your best “creatively green” costume for a chance to win prizes in five catego-ries: individual, couple, family, team, and dog. (Dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash, 6-foot max., at all times within the boundaries of the park and on the trails. Dogs not allowed at the public beach and in the water.) Walkers will also receive a reusable grocery bag with coupons and goodies from local sponsors. $5 registration fee supports ReSource helping Vermonters in need through job training and poverty relief programs. Red Rocks Park, Central Ave., South Burlington. For more information: https://resourcevt.org/earth-day-walk.

WILLISTON

Veterans Resource Fair

April 25: 3-7 p.m. Counseling, referral services, health care information, etc. Bring DD Form 214. Joe Gilmond, 862-1806; John Paradis, VA New England outreach specialist, 413-387-9966. Home Depot, 759 Harvest Lane.

CAN/AM CON ‘19

April 27: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. IPMS Champlain Valley and Mount Mansfield Scale Modelers. Canadian/American Contest 2019. Judged contest (entries welcome, fee required). Public show of detailed scale models (aircraft, armor, automotive, dioramas, figures, ships, space and science fiction). $1, under 12 free.. ipmscv.com Williston Armory, 7846 Williston Rd.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

April 28: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net, Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St.

EXHIBITS

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

May 3: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Public reception for “Elizabeth Allen: Outside Influences through the Seasons.” Exhibit runs through June 11. Williston resident Elizabeth Allen received her BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1972. Her move to Vermont 30 years ago with her family stimulated her passion for landscape painting. Her triptych of Coates Island was commissioned by The University of Vermont Cancer Center. Gallery hours are Tues.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. & Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. fsgallery.com, 985-3848, 86 Falls Rd.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

5955 Shelburne Road. 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

“Styx”

April 25: 7 p.m., Vermont International Film Festival presents a film directed by Wolfgang Fischer. A self-assured doctor goes on a solo yachting trip in the Atlantic and discovers the limits of her resourcefulness upon encountering a refu-gee-packed vessel that’s rapidly taking on water. English subtitles. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing, 60 Lake St.

MIDDLEBURY

“Too Late to Die Young”

April 27: 3 and 8 p.m. Middlebury College Hirschfield International Film Series presents a film about youth struggling with parents, first loves. and fears in 1990 Chile. Spanish with English subtitles. 110 minutes. Free. 443-3168, middle-bury.edu/arts Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Free Family Art Activity

April 25 & 26: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fleming Museum hosts. Make miniature scenes inspired by the Small Worlds and Global Miniatures special exhibitions. 61 Colchester Ave.

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café – Free

• May 1: Registration deadline. Grade 7-12 students. teensciencecafemay4.eventbrite.com

• May 4: 5-7 p.m. Insight into research-based discoveries for the treatment of cancer. Free pizza and drinks. UVM Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center.

• May 14: 4-5 p.m. Follow-up workshop, Larner College of Medicine, gross organ web lab. Limit: 12, registration opens after May 4 café.

Additional programs in June and July.

• June 1: Application deadline, unless classes are full. (go.uvm.edu/vteen-science-lead). For info: vteen4hsummerofscience.eventbrite.com

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

May 11: Family Rave Dance Party.

June 1: Birdcode, with Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. 10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MIDDLEBURY

Mahaney Arts Center

April 25: 6:30 p.m. Shan Zeng, “Sacred Ropes (Shimenawa),” use in the worship of kami (Shintō gods). Refreshments. Visit to Reiff Gallery of Asian Art; view newly installed shimenawa. Free. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts Sabra Field Lecture Hall, Room 125

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different people’s homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s ex-periences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Second Tuesday of the month, 6-7:45 p.m. Special guest: Dr. Gillian Stearns M.D., Urologist, UVM Medical Center. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Re-freshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

May 8: 9:30 a.m. Green Mountain Chapter. Talk about Japanese embroidery. Bring project to work on and bag lunch. All abilities. First meeting free. Information/car-pooling: 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Rd.

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the sup-port group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m., Ethan Allen Homestead Museum, 1 Ethan Allen Homestead, Burlington

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum presents a talk by local historian Robert Grandchamp: “Burgoyne’s Invasion of 1777 – why did it fail?” The talk will focus on the 1777 Saratoga Campaign and explore the geographical, logistical, and military challenges facing the combined British and German Army as they invaded the Champlain Valley. An insightful and re-vealing presentation of Burgoyne’s 1777 invasion as seen from the British side as a member the 24th Foot. Grand-champ is the award-winning author of 15 books on American military history. A former National Park Ranger, he re-ceived his M.A. in American history from Rhode Island College. For more information: ethanallenhomestead.org. Above, “Surrender of General Burgoyne,” John Trumbull, 1821, oil.

MUSEUMS

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Through April 30, Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gal-lery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Gotta Play Schubert

April 30: 12 p.m. Part of Cathedral Arts free, informal noontime concert series. This ad hoc ensemble of some of Ver-mont’s finest instrumentalists wowed our audience last year with Franz Schubert’s Octet for winds and strings in F ma-jor, D. 803.For more information: www.stpaulscathedralvt.org.The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 2 Cherry St.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College Concerts

• April 25: 6 p.m. Acabellas’ Spring Concert, by SMC all-women a cappella singing ensemble.

• April 28: 3 p.m. SMC String Orchestra, under the direction of Fran Pepperman Taylor, performs a program including works of Edvard Grieg and Gioacchino Rossini.

• April 28: 5 p.m. SMC Chorale, under the direction of Erin Grainger, performs a semi-staged version of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s classic one-act operetta “Trial by Jury.”

• April 30: 7 p.m. SMC Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Brian McCarthy.

Free and open to the public. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Rd.

Chapel Organ’s 51st Recital

May 2: 7:30 p.m. Concert by William Tortolano, 89, organist emeritus, on organ designed by him in 1966. smcvt.edu Saint Michael’s College, Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel, 810 Campus Rd.

Community Chorus Concert

May 4: 7:30 p.m. The South Burlington Community Chorus and Mad River Chorale directed by Erik Kroncke and Mary Jane Austin respectively, join forces for a performance of Carl Orff’s beloved cantata “Carmina Burana.” Visit https://sbchorusvt.org/ for information and ticket prices. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Rd.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Joe Levesque Big Band

April 28: 3 p.m.. First Congregational Church event. Free will offering accepted to benefit music program. 878-5745, welcome@fccej.org. 39 Main St.

HINESBURG

The Bluesburghers

April 25: 7-9 p.m. Jody Albright, Dan Silverman, Dennis Willmott. $10 suggested donation. Grand prize for re-naming contest. Bristol Bakery, Route 116.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Choir

April 28: 3 p.m. Preview of the ensemble’s upcoming tour to New York, featuring new compositions. Free. 443-3168, www.middlebury.edu/arts Mead Chapel.

Middlebury College Orchestra

May 3: 7:30 p.m. Join the College Orchestra as it explores major works from the classical to the contemporary with conductor Evan Bennett. A Department of Music event. Free. 802-443-3018 or www.middlebury.edu/arts. Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall.

Community Music Center Concert

May 4: 1 p.m. Reception follows. Students and faculty from MCMC; bluegrass, classical, jazz, and more. Benefits MCMC’s goal to offer high quality music instruction to everyone. $10 general, $20 generous. 989-7538, mcmcvt.org. 6 Main St.

Middlebury College Community Chorus

May 5: 3 p.m. The 90-voice chorus welcomes spring with a delightful mix of choral works from times past and present. Jeff Rehbach, conductor; Tim Guiles, accompanist. A Department of Music event. Free. 802-443-3168 or www.middlebury.edu/arts Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

SHELBURNE

String Circle

May 9: 7:30 p.m. Scrag Mountain Music highlights the vibrant sounds of strings, centered around Johannes Brahms’ Sextet No. 1. Co-Artistic Directors Evan Premo and Mary Bonhag, violinists Anna Elashvili and Yonah Zur; violists Marga-ret Dyer and Ayane Kozasa; cellist Karen Ouzounian. “Come as you are. Pay what you can.” Donations collected at in-termission. Space limited. Reservations: scragmountainmusic.org. Bread & Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Rd.

WILLISTON

The Old Brick Church Music Series

May 10: Rising Star Contest Performance; $500 prize. town.williston.vt.us/brickchurchmusic Old Brick Church, 100 Li-brary Lane.

OUTDOORS

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

May 5: 1-4 p.m. Dairy Day: Meet the farm’s spring calves and their amazing moms in their Brown Swiss herd. Take a wagon ride, explore the barns and buildings at the dairy, see the cows parade down the lane for afternoon milking, and watch them in the parlor while they are machine milked. No registration required. $5 per carload, walkers free. For more information: shelburnefarms.org. 1611 Harbor Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

• May 11 & 25, June 8 & 22: 10 a.m. Are you tired of riding alone on the same old bike paths and roads, but worried that you don’t have the skills for a group ride? Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts introductory group rides to teach novice cyclists how to ride safely in a group. 12 to 20 miles. Helmets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, contact group leader:

• May 11: Holly Creeks, 233-9013, creeksh@yahoo.com.

• May 25: Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com.

June 8: Amy Otten, 878-4070, amyotten@netscape.com.

• June 22: Dorothy Pumo, 829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com

GMBC Day Touring Rides

May 5: 9:45 a.m. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset. Ride is “Covered Bridges of Chittenden County” Mile options: 23 easy, 30 easy/moderate, 36 moderate. Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need waiver signed by parent. Helmets required. For more information including dirt road rides and other dates: www.thegmbc.com. Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Waterfront Living in Vermont

May 9: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. “A Septic Solutions Conference” Lunch provided, Webinar option. Door prizes. Free; registra-tion required: winooskinrcd.org/calendar-of-events. Gianna Davis, 778-3178. UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St.

CHARLOTTE

Clemmons Family Farm

June 1: 4-6 p.m. Shomari Wills, Brooklyn journalist, author of “Black Fortunes: The Story of the First African Americans Who Escaped Slavery and Became Millionaires.” Books for purchase and signing. Maximum of 40; pre-registration re-quired, 765-560-5445 facebook.com/clemmonsfarm Barn House, 2213-2122 Greenbush Rd.

COLCHESTER

VT Genealogy Library Talk

April 30: 6:30 p.m. Lise Veronneau, a member of the Board of Directors of the Alliance Française of the Lake Champlain Region, speak about her 35 years promoting French and our French connections. Recently named Mme le Chevalier and be-knighted by France’s Ordre national de la Légion du Mérite, Veronneau is chair of the Burlington-Honfleur Sis-ter City Committee. Free and open to the public. Parking and entrance are across from the State Police.

www.vtgenlib.org, 802-350-1333. Fort Ethan Allen, Hegeman Ave.

Green Mountain Audubon Society

May 1: 6:30 p.m. John Rogers, “Bluebirds and More.” Cofounder of New York State Bluebird Society in 1982. Natural history of Eastern Bluebirds; how to construct and manage bluebird nest boxes. www.greenmountainaudubon.org Burnham Memorial Library Meeting House Route 2A, Colchester village.

MIDDLEBURY

VHC First Wednesdays

May 1: 7 p.m. The Vermont Humanities Council presents Eleanor Jones Harvey, senior curator, Smithsonian American Art Museum, “Natural Icons and National Identity: Frederic Church’s Landscapes.” Free. Open to the public. www.vermonthumanities.org. Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Friday, April 26 – “The Chase: Lake Champlain’s Rum Runners & Boat Patrol” – Scott McLaughlin, Executive Direc-tor, Vermont Granite Museum

$5 at door; $45 membership includes all talks. Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

May 7: 7-9 p.m. Learning Nonviolence: Activism 101. Aspects of Kingian Nonviolence, based on work of Dr. Martin Lu-ther King, Jr. Free programs inspired by the graphic novel series “March” by John Lewis. 14 to adult.

434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org 201 Bridge St.