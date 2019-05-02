Marching for the earth

Hadley Bergeson holds her blue poster stating, “Dinosaurs were real, so is global warming, you can make a difference,” alongside Amelie Fairweather, who raises her red sign that exclaims, “Be the change the world needs you to be,” as they proceed down Burlington’s Church Street earlier this month in honor of Earth Day. The two fourth graders at Charlotte Central School were inspired to hold the march by an article in Scholastic News, which featured kids around the world creating similar Earth Day events. Along with fellow students in teacher Linda Poirier’s class, the young leaders built a website, made signs and enrolled parents to drive them to the march. Earth Day 2019 was April 22.