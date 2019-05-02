Ohanian launches new book about Trump presidency

Photo courtesy Onion River Press
Susan Ohanian of Charlotte has written more than a dozen books and 300 articles.
Courtesy photo
Susan Ohanian’s book launch event will take place on May 7.

Charlotte author Susan Ohanian launches her newest book, “Trump, Trump, Trump: The March of Folly,” Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m., at Phoenix Books Burlington, 191 Bank Street. Described as “a clever and meticulously thought-out poetic rebuttal to the absurdity of the current president,” the Onion River Press book launch is free and open to the public.

Ohanian, a longtime teacher and writer, is the author of more than a dozen books on education policy and practice. Notable titles include: “One Size Fits Few: The Folly of Educational Standards” and “Garbage Pizza, Patchwork Quilts, and Math Magic: Stories About Teachers Who Love to Teach and Children Who Love to Learn.”

With more than 300 articles appearing in publications including Education Week, The Nation, The Atlantic, and The New York Times “Metropolitan Diary,” Ohanian’s website of resistance to corporate intrusion into public education received The George Orwell Award for Distinguished Contribution to Honesty and Clarity in Public Language. She also received the Kenneth S. Goodman Award in Defense of Good Teaching from the University of Arizona and the Vermont Society for the Study of Education John Dewey Award.

In March 2017 at Town Meeting, Ohanian introduced a successful advisory motion to impeach Trump, based on Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8 of the U. S. Constitution.

