Construction will begin the week of May 6 on Falls Road from Mt. Philo towards Bacon Drive. This section of Falls Road will be closed – local traffic only – between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to Bacon Drive.

This closure is expected to last for approximately two weeks.

If you have any questions, contact Chris Robinson @ 985-3700 or email crobinson@shelburnevt.org.