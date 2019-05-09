Dead Creek Visitor Center open for the season

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that the Dead Creek Visitor Center off Route 17 in Addison is open for the season, weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the spring and summer, the center will offer a variety of free programs for all ages. Visitors can take a self-guided tour to learn about local fish and wildlife, the history of Dead Creek, habitat and land management, and the impacts of climate change on the natural world. Staff or volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, help visitors find a place to see wildlife, or assist with buying a hunting or fishing license or Vermont Habitat Stamp. Sign up now for June events including “An Evening with Bugs” on June 14 and a botanical outing to Snake Mountain with Fish & Wildlife scientist Everett Marshall on June 23. For more information, visit vtfishandwildlife.com/watch-wildlife/dead-creek-visitor-center.