Hinesburg community survey seeks input from residents

A group of Hinesburg community members and organizations has been thinking about community needs in Hinesburg in the years to come. They want to hear from you! They all hope to share information to strengthen existing programs and offerings, and in the process find new interests that might be addressed in the future.

The survey is 15 questions and should only take about 5 to 10 minutes to complete. Participants can win a $25 gift card to Lantman’s Market. Please complete the survey by May 30. You can find an online survey at the Carpenter Carse Library website at www.carpentercarse.org or at the Hinesburg Community Resource Center website at www.hinesburgresource.org. Print copies are available at the Hinesburg Town Hall, Carpenter Carse Library, Hinesburg Community Resource Center, Friends of Families playgroups, and Parish Hall senior lunches.