Saturday, May 11, 7 p.m., North End Studios, 294 N Winooski Ave., Burlingtone

The third edition of Karibu (“Welcome!” in Swahili) features designers from Congo, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan and Togo competing for the Top New American Designer title. Models from the New American community will be showcasing three culturally-inspired creations for each designer on the runway. Music and complimentary finger food from new American vendors. All proceeds support Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity programs for new Americans. Last year, CVOEO served more than 2,500 new Americans with housing, heating fuel and food assistance as well as providing the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive: employment, financial literacy, tenant rights and responsibilities, and tax preparation. Tickets available in advance or at the door. $5 children; $30 at door, $25 plus fee advance. For tickets or more information, visit karibu2019.wordpress.com or www.cvoeo.org. Above left, Pranita Sharma Dahal. Above right, Junny Tsiba.

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Persist 5K Run/Walk

May 12: 9 a.m. Registration and check in: 7:30-8:30 a.m. Race started three years ago by a group of Vermont women to carry on the spirit of the Women’s March. Runners and walkers of any age are welcome to register and join in the fun. First 400 registrants receive a signature Nordic headband from Skida. Ice cream and food. Proceeds support the work of the Vermont Women’s Fund. For info and to register: persist5K.com. Community Sailing Center, 505 Lake St.

CHARLOTTE

Friday Night at the Grange

• May 15: 7 p.m. Charlie Nardozzi, talk on gardening.

• May 21: 7 p.m. Open Mic.

• May 24: Film screening “My Father’s Vietnam”

• May 31: Mike Walker and friends, Northumbrian music and songs.

Free. Donations appreciated. Charlotte Grange Hall, 2898 Spear Street.

Community Food Scrap Composting Training

May 11: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Discussion, Q&A, hands-on exercise. Refreshments provided; bring brown bag lunch, water bottle, drink mug. Optional tour of Charlotte Central School Community Compost shed. Register: forms.gle/XUm8grD7pwnsxFWPA. Natasha Duarte, 373-6499, natasha@compostingvermont.org. Charlotte Library, 115 Ferry Rd.

Clemmons Family Farm

African-American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs.

• June 1: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sabar Drumming with Mame Assane Coly and Krista Speroni. Senegalese culture. Free. Register.

• June 1: 4-6 p.m. Brooklyn journalist and author Shomari Wills reads from his book, “Black Fortunes.” Admission by donation.

• June 8 & July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Drumming with Ismael Bangoura. Donation. Register.

• June 22 & July 14: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Dance with Sidiki Sylla and Ismael Bangoura.

Admission by donation. Register.

Limited to max. of 35 people. Pre-registration required through Eventbrite sites. Visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org for registration links. 765-560-5445. 2190 Greenbush Rd.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Rummage Sale

May 10 &11: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. “Take what you need; pay what you can.” Ann, 879-7943. Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St.

FERRISBURGH

Purposeful Paper Making

May 11: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. & May 12: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop-in workshop. Papermaker Jon Turner, Wild Roots Farm, Bristol; printer John Vincent, A Revolutionary Press, New Haven, bookbinder Jane Ploughman, Ploughgirl Press, New Haven. Families and adults. $12/person. 877-3406, rokeby.org. Rokeby Museum, 4334 Route 7.

HINESBURG

UCH Annual Plant Sale

May 11: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. The United Church of Hinesburg holds its annual plant and baked goods sale. Hardy perennials and annuals. Homemade baked goods. Other fundraisers on site: Hinesburg Youth Project trips to H.O.M.E., Service Dog Project, middle school host “GEARage” sale and high school sells flowers, food and beverages.

JERICHO

Hometown Habitat

May 16: 7 p.m. A free showing of “Hometown Habitat – Stories of Bringing Nature Home.” Learn more about how to establish native plants in your yard. Sponsored by the Jericho Conservation Commission and the Jericho Energy Task Force. Light refreshments provided. Waste-free event so please bring your own bowls and cups. Info: Sabina Ernst, beanvet@gmail.com. Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Rd.

SHELBURNE

Comedy Night

May 16: 6:30 p.m. doors. 7 p.m. Some of Burlington’s best comedians. Benefits Dinners with Love, meal prep for hospice patients. $15. Free for hospice volunteers. 985-8222, shelburnevineyard.com. Shelburne Vineyard, 6308 Shelburne Rd.

Tag & Book Sale

June 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine. 25th annual. Household items, antiques, jewelry, sporting goods, thousands of books. Benefits Residents’ Association, which sponsors activities and events. 264-5100.Wake Robin, 200 Wake Robin Drive. Follow signs from Bostwick Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Ham Dinner & Silent Auction

May 11: Two seatings: 5 and 7:30 p.m. Faith United Methodist Church. Takeout available. $12 adults, $6 age 10 and under. 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. Silent Auction – over 60 items. Reservations (groups of 6 to 7) or take-out: Valerie Kuentzel, 999-6864, valkuentzel@gmail.com, faithsbvt.org. 899 Dorset St.

RICHMOND

Water Quality Projects Training

May 19: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A Conservation Commission workshop. Training will empower Conservation Commission members to identify water quality issues in their towns, connect with members of other commissions and walk away with a road-map for implementing projects. Free. Sign up: kristen@winooskinrcd.org.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Queen City Contras

May 10: 7:45 p.m. Music provided by Atlantic Crossing. Calling by Ben Bergstein. All are welcome, all dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. Beginner session at 7:45 p.m. $9 for adults, under 12 free. Bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Info: 802-877-3698. www.queencitycontras.org. North End Studios, 294 North Winooski Ave.

The Dance Expansion Project

June 8: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Vermont Dance Alliance Open Call for Dance. For new-comers to experience dance making and dance performance. Open-level dance making workshops, option to perform on June 15 at Traces (behind Main Street Landing). Arrive 15 minutes before workshop begins. Workshops 90 minutes; performances 10 minutes or less. Info: vermontdance.org. Free, donations appreciated.. Main Street Landing Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St.

MIDDLEBURY

Improvisation Composition

May 9: 7:30 p.m. (new date) Improvisation Composition by dancers and musicians. Directed by Lida Winfield, music by Deborah Felmeth and Ron Rost. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts. Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theatre.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

Sunday, May 12, 4 p.m., Main Street Landing, 60 Lake Street, Burlington

Dive deep into the best of documentary filmmaking every month with Sunday Best, a new film screening and discussion series from Vermont PBS and the Vermont International Film Festival. The first presentation will premiere the POV film “Roll Red Roll,” (2019, 80 mins.). From director Nancy Schwartzman, the film goes behind the headlines of a now-infamous sexual assault case in Steubenville, Ohio, to uncover the deep-seated and social media-fueled “boys will be boys” culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America. Introduction by VPBS Director of Programs Eric Ford, followed by post-screening discussion with Sarah Mell, education and outreach coordinator at the Women’s Center at the University of Vermont. Sunday Best Films are free with a suggested donation of $5. Seating is limited, advanced reservations highly recommended. Visit vtiff.org. Above, film still from “Roll Red Roll.”

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

Middlebury College

• May 13: 7 p.m. Film and Media Culture Senior Thesis Screening. Fiction, nonfiction, experimental, remix, animation, videographic essay. Dana Auditorium.

• May 14: 2 p.m. Senior Thesis Screenplay Readings. Axinn Center, Abernethy Room.

443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts

KIDS

BURLINGTON

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café

Free

June 1: Application deadline. Registrations accepted at https://vteen4hsummerofscience.eventbrite.com until June 1 or all spaces are full.

Class dates: June 24- 28, July 11, 25, & 31. Programs are organized by teens for teens and will focus on a number of exciting topics from GIS and maple to Lake Champlain and the impact of climate change on agriculture. All involve fun hands-on activities and a chance to interact with experts in these fields and learn about career opportunities.

ECHO Leahy Center

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing, and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. Echovermont.org. 1 College St.

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

• May 11: Family Rave Dance Party.

• June 1: Birdcode, with Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. 10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Kelley Marketing Group

May 15: 7:45-9 a.m. Breakfast Meeting. Professionals in marketing, advertising, communications, social media and related areas brainstorm ideas for a different non-profit organization each month. New members welcome. Organizations seeking help: 864-4067, Jay McKee, mckee@champlain.edu. Free. Champlain College, Ireland Building (Room 217), 391 Maple St.

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Second Tuesday of the month, 6-7:45 p.m. Special guest: Dr. Gillian Stearns M.D., Urologist, UVM Medical Center. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club

May 14: 10 a.m. The program will be about hummingbirds and how to attract these little dynamos to our gardens. Refreshments served. All are welcome. Info: Ann Mead, 985-2657. Held at the home of Gloria Good.

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Through Oct. 31: M-F, open for general tours, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Last Tour at 3 p.m. Admission: individual $10. Students 5-17: $6. Children under 5 free. ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/

61 Colchester Ave.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

Celebrate Vermont’s Fiddlers in 2019

Photographs wanted of fiddlers playing in each of Vermont’s 251 towns: individuals, groups, all locations and events, home, stage or town green. Send to fiddler@fiddlersonthegreenvt.com or mail to Fiddlers on the Green, P.O. Box 644, Townshend, VT 05353. Include the town, date, venue, fiddlers’ names, tune titles, and any other details. Fiddlers can also submit listings of upcoming events to the website’s calendar: fiddlersonthegreenvt.com

BURLINGTON

MMUHS Chorus

May 28: 12 p.m. Part of Cathedral Arts free, informal noontime concert series. Mt. Mansfield Union High School Chorus under the direction of Caleb Pillsbury. Free admission. Donations appreciated. Bring a bag lunch. Coffee/tea provided. Parking in Cathedral lot: $4/hour or City Garage (across Cherry St): two hours free. More info: www.stpaulscathedralvt.org.The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 2 Cherry St.

COLCHESTER

Aphasia Choir Concert

June 2: 2 p.m. The Aphasia Choir is comprised of 27 stroke and traumatic brain injury survivors from Chittenden County and beyond who have expressive aphasia (difficulty talking or using language) – along with spouses/caregivers, family members, UVM speech-language pathology students, UVM & UVMMC employees, and community volunteers. Audience members describe concerts as awe-inspiring and life changing. Free. Open to the public. Reception to follow. Colchester High School auditorium, 131 Laker Lane.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Artist Series Spring Concert

May 19: 4:30 p.m. Hinesburg Artist Series presents Hinesburg Community Band, South County Chorus, and In Accord under the direction of Rufus Patrick. Selections by George and Ira Gershwin. Special guests: trumpeter Brandon Jones, vocalist Mark Cranmer, piano duet by Tim Woos and Sammy Angstman, Margaret Roddy on clarinet. Free. Donations appreciated. Champlain Valley Union High School auditorium, 369 CVU Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Performances

• May 9: 7:30 p.m. Jazz Showcase – Instrumentalists and singers; final appearances by members of the class of 2019. Free. Public invited. Mahaney Arts Center, lower lobby.

• May 11: 8 p.m. Scenes and Songs – vocal students of affiliate artists Carol Christensen and Susanne Peck, musical theater from opera to Broadway. With affiliate artist Cynthia Huard and Annemieke McLane, piano. Free. Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

• May 12: 8 p.m. New Century|New Voices: «American Mestiza: The Music of Gabriela Lena Frank.» Second annual; students from Creative Academy of Music.

• May 24: 8 p.m. Senior Week Choral Concert – Class of 2019 favorites.

Free. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall.

SHELBURNE

String Circle

May 9: 7:30 p.m. Scrag Mountain Music highlights the vibrant sounds of strings, centered around Johannes Brahms’ Sextet No. 1. Co-Artistic Directors Evan Premo and Mary Bonhag, violinists Anna Elashvili and Yonah Zur; violists Margaret Dyer and Ayane Kozasa; cellist Karen Ouzounian. “Come as you are. Pay what you can.” Donations collected at intermission. Space limited. Reservations: scragmountainmusic.org. Bread & Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Rd.

OUTDOORS

Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt

May 18 & 19: Mentored turkey hunting event for hunters with disabilities. Sponsored by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and National Wild Turkey Federation. Participants responsible for obtaining hunting license: vtfishandwildlife.com. Facebook: Vermont NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt.

SHELBURNE

Springtime Silent Walks

May 11, 18, 25: 9-10 a.m. A silent walk through beautiful Shelburne Bay Park. We will walk the groomed main path silently, connecting to nature and ourselves. Bring your binoculars for spotting migratory birds. All ages and abilities are welcome. Free. 391-4356, www.sweetsagewellness.com. Shelburne Bay Park.

Shelburne Farms

• May 11: 7 a.m.-12 p.m. World Migratory Bird Day: Join Outreach for Earth Stewardship for an annual global celebration of migratory birds. This year’s theme is Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution. Morning Bird Walk: Free. For ages 10+. For birders of all levels. Departs promptly at 7 a.m. from Farm Barn back parking lot.

• May 28: 6-7:30 p.m. Community Farming & Grassland Birds: A Local Conservation Strategy. Hear from Noah Perlut about individual grassland birds and their young. For more information: shelburnefarms.org. 1611 Harbor Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

• May 11 & 25: 10 a.m. Are you tired of riding alone on the same old bike paths and roads, but worried that you don’t have the skills for a group ride? Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts introductory group rides to teach novice cyclists how to ride safely in a group. 12 to 20 miles. Helmets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, contact group leader:

• May 11: Holly Creeks, 233-9013, creeksh@yahoo.com.

• May 25: Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com.

GMBC Day Touring Rides

May 12: 9:45 a.m. Vergennes Voyager – 26-mile rolling (E) or 39-mile flat to rolling rural ride running along Otter Creek to Middlebury for a bakery stop. The longer ride rolls out by Kingsland Bay State Park before heading south to Middlebury. Meet at Vergennes Union High School, Monkton Rd. Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need waiver signed by parent. Helmets required. Info: www.thegmbc.com. Ride leader: John Bertelsen, 864-0101, jo.bertel@gmail.com May 19: Kingsland Bay. May 25: St. Albans Explorer

Stunt Kite Fliers &Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

“The Law of the Hills”

May 19: 2 p.m. Paul Gillies discuss his new book, “The Law of the Hills: A Judicial History of Vermont.” Using old court records, Gillies details how the court had to invent itself at first and its evolution over time into the system we have today. ethanallenhomestead.org. Ethan Allen Homestead Museum, 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Humanities Council First Wednesdays

May 22: 7 p.m. The Vermont Humanities Council presents “What You Didn’t Know about Evangelicalism.” Most Americans associate evangelicals with the hard-right precincts of the Republican Party. But as Dartmouth religion professor Randall Balmer explains, evangelicalism in America has a much longer and more complex history, including a distinguished pedigree of working for progressive reforms. What happened? Free. Open to the public. www.vermonthumanities.org. Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St.

RICHMOND

Grow a Classic English Cottage Garden

May 16: 1 p.m. Nationally recognized gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi. Vermonters are fortunate to have a climate conducive to growing the flowers and plants typical in classic English cottage garden settings. Nardozzi talks about how to maintain these gardens. Q&A. Hosted by the Community Senior Center of Bolton, Richmond and Huntington. Admission is free and open to all. Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Girls Nite Out Productions Auditions

May 30-June 1: Audition for “The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage” by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. 12 comedic roles available. Show opens first week of November at Main Street Landing in Burlington. Rehearsals begin after Labor Day. For audition times, location, character descriptions, and readings, visit www.girlsniteoutvt.com.