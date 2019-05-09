News from Charlotte Library

“Walking Each Other Home” Book Discussion Group

Mondays, April 29-May 20 at 10 a.m.

Charlotte Senior Center

Taken from Ram Dass’s quote, “We are all just walking each other home,” this book shows us “how death gives us an unparalleled opening to cultivate gratitude, compassion, mindfulness, and an abiding joy in the simple beauty of living.” Poet and hospice activist Pam MacPherson facilitates our conversations. Copies of the book available at the Charlotte Library. Meets at Charlotte Senior Center. NOTE: This is a repeat offering of the January book group.

Great Decisions: Nuclear Negotiations, Back to the Future?

Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

Nuclear weapons have not gone away, and the Trump administration has brought a new urgency, if not a new approach, to dealing with them. The President has met with Vladimir Putin as the New Start Treaty with Russia comes up for renewal in 2021, the first presidential summit ever with Kim Jong-un occurred to discuss denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, and President Trump has decertified the Obama nuclear deal with Iran. To what degree should past nuclear talks guide future U.S. nuclear arms control negotiations? Can the art of the deal apply to stabilizing our nuclear future?

Seed Library: Charlie Nardozzi’s Garden Wisdom

Wednesday, May 15 at 7 pm

How to manage unwanted visitors in your garden! Join Vermont’s garden guru to learn about managing the garden to stay on top of weeds, pests and diseases in an eco-friendly fashion to accommodate a changing climate. This program takes place at the Charlotte Grange, 2898 Spear Street. Co-sponsored by the Charlotte Grange.

Mystery Book Group: “Seneca Falls Inheritance”

Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

In the small town of Seneca Falls, N.Y., history was in the making. And so was murder … Amidst the bustle of the Women’s Rights Convention of 1848, the independent, free-thinking town librarian Glynis Tryon is called on by Elizabeth Cady Stanton to help organize the historic event. But when a body turns up in the canal, Glynis puts her natural curiosity and her talent for sleuthing to work and takes a stand against a murderer. Copies available at the Charlotte Library.

Memorial Day Film Showing: “My Father’s Vietnam”

Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Charlotte Grange, 2898 Spear Street, Charlotte

A personal documentary about a public subject, “My Father’s Vietnam” personifies the connections made and unmade by the Vietnam War. Featuring never-before-seen photographs and 8mm footage of the era, “My Father’s Vietnam” is the story of three soldiers, only one of whom returned home alive. Interviews with the filmmaker’s Vietnam Veteran father, and the friends and family members of two men he served with who were killed there, give voice to individuals who continue to silently carry the psychological burdens of a war that ended over 40 years ago. “My Father’s Vietnam” carries with it the potential to encourage audiences to broach the subjects of service and sacrifice with the veterans in their lives. Co-sponsored with the Charlotte Grange.

Great Decisions: The Rise of Populism in Europe

Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

Join us for a discussion of this timely topic. Reading materials available at the Charlotte Library circulation desk. Mass migration, and the problems associated with it, have directly abetted the rise of populist parties in Europe. Opposition to immigration was the prime driver of support for Brexit, it brought a far-right party to the German Bundestag for the first time since the 1950s, and propelled Marine Le Pen to win a third of the vote in the French presidential election. In addition to calling for stronger borders, however, these parties are invariably illiberal, anti-American, anti-NATO and pro-Kremlin, making their rise a matter of serious concern for the national security interests of the United States.

Library Book Discussion: “The Contract Surgeon”

Thursday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

This beautifully written historical novel from one of the West’s most popular writers tells the true story of the friendship between Valentine McGillicuddy, a young doctor plucked from his prestigious medical career and newly married wife to serve in the army during the Great Sioux War, and the great chief Crazy Horse. Copies available at the Charlotte Library.