Persist 5K runs May 12

The Persist 5K Run/Walk is Sunday, May 12, 9 a.m., at the Community Sailing Center, 505 Lake Street, Burlington.

The race was started three years ago by a group of women in Charlotte who are part of an early morning boot camp class. Inspired by the energy and power of the Women’s March, they teamed up to create an event that would keep the spirit of that day alive. The initial organizers were Jean Andersson Swayze, Debbie Deale, Polly Heininger, Maura O’Dea, Meg Smith, Andrea Grayson, Jeanne Blackmore, Tara Murphy, Suzanne Lourie along with Maja Smith of Shelburne. Runners and walkers of any age are welcome to register and join the fun with the first 400 registrants receiving a signature Nordic headband from Vermont’s women-owned headwear and accessories maker, Skida. Ben & Jerry’s will scoop ice cream and food vendors will serve up snacks to keep the onlookers and runners fortified.

Proceeds of this event support the work of the Vermont Women’s Fund, the statewide philanthropic resource dedicated to helping women and girls in Vermont achieve economic self-sufficiency and gender equity. For more information, including registration time, visit persist5K.com.