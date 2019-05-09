Purposeful papermaking at Rokeby Museum

The Rokeby Museum, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, will host a two-day drop-in workshop on papermaking, May 11 and 12. The program is part of a collaboration between the museum and the Charlotte Library and the Charlotte Congregational Church, UCC.

Rokeby Museum is a 90-acre historic site and National Historic Landmark designated for its exceptional Underground Railroad history.

The Rokeby Museum invites participants to drop in, roll up their sleeves and get creative. Attend either day of the papermaking workshop.

On hand at the workshop will be papermaker Jon Turner from Wild Roots Farm in Bristol, printer John Vincent from A Revolutionary Press in New Haven, and bookbinder Jane Ploughman of Ploughgirl Press in New Haven. They will offer families and adults the opportunity to get a taste for papermaking and letterpress printing.

Printing will focus on table-top presses, moveable type and tools of the 19th century hand-printing trade.

Works produced by A Revolutionary Press will be on exhibit at the Charlotte Library and Charlotte Congregational Church throughout May. The workshop hours are Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12/person for all ages.

Rokeby welcomes visitors for tours, exhibits and programs mid-May through late October. For more information, visit www.rokeby.org.