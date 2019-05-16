7th Annual Hearts for Hunger Run/Walk

The United Church of Hinesburg is hosting the 7th annual Hearts for Hunger 5K and 1K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, May 18, at Champlain Valley Union in Hinesburg. The 1K begins at 9 a.m., the 5K walk at 9:15 a.m. and the 5K run at 9:30 a.m. The registration fees are $16 for adults, $14 for students (age 12-21) and $12 for children (11 and under).

All proceeds from this event benefit the Vermont Foodbank Backpack Program which provides meals for Vermont youth at times when discounted or free school meals are not available. The mission of the Vermont Foodbank is to “gather and share quality food and nurture partnerships so that no one in Vermont will go hungry.” This mission aligns with our church’s desire to help alleviate hunger, both locally and worldwide. For more information on this program, we encourage you to visit: https://www.vtfoodbank.org/share-food/backpack-program.

To date, this annual event has raised close to $40,000 for this valuable program, which means children across the state are able to focus on learning, with full bellies. This family-friendly event is open to runners and walkers of all levels and we hope you will join us in what promises to be another fun event! Register online at: https://heartsforhunger5k.redpodium.com/2019.