Correction

A story about the Charlotte Selectboard and the bidding process (May 9) mistakenly attributed a statement to selectboard member Carrie Spear. It was resident Margaret Foster who said selectboard member Frank Tenney responded to her email regarding the bidding process, not Spear. The Citizen regrets
the error.
A story about the Charlotte Selectboard and the bidding process (May 9) mistakenly attributed a statement to selectboard member Carrie Spear. It was resident Margaret Foster who said selectboard member Frank Tenney responded to her email regarding the bidding process, not Spear. The Citizen regrets