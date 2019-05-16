Farmer’s Market Craft Fair

The Hinesburg Fire Department will be holding its Second Annual Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers are very excited to have many new and returning vendors. This will be the biggest craft fair so far with more than 30 businesses including home crafts with baked goodies, knit and crochet items, fused glass, unicorn animals, Note cards and pictures, bags and baby items to list a few.

We also have small business consultants from LuLaRoe, Lilla Rose, Avon, Magnabilities Jewelry, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Thirty One and Tupperware to name just a few.

Free admission and a lunch concession stand will be available. Please join us before or after visiting Big Truck Day!