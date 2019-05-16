Hinesburg Police Log

May 5

12:18 a.m. An officer was called out to Richmond Road for a report of an animal hit on the road.

7:57 a.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive for a 911 hang-up.

11:05 a.m. A resident living on Jourdan Street came to the office to report the theft a flag from his property.

12:30 p.m. An officer responded to St. George to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

2:01 p.m. An officer responded to North Road for an agency assist for a death notification. The person no longer lived at the address.

4:30 p.m. An officer responded to the Hinesburg Community School for a report of a child at the playground without adult supervision. Upon arrival, the child did have an adult present.

5:01 p.m. Officers responded to Birchwood Drive for a report of items taken from a yard.

6:25 p.m. An officer responded to Jourdan Street for a report of juveniles being disruptive.

May 6

11:02 a.m. An officer responded to CVU to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

11:30 a.m. An officer responded to Mechanicville Road for a report of a dog running loose. The dog was located but the officer was unable to capture the animal.

9:31 p.m. An officer was contacted by a resident on Mechanicville Road for assistance.

May 7

1:48 a.m. An officer was called out for a citizen’s assist on Mechanicsville Road.

8:17 a.m. A motorist reported an erratic driver on Vermont Route 116.

5:17 p.m. A motorist reported an erratic driver on Vermont Route 116. An officer located the vehicle and an enforcement stop was made. The operator, Rush Yelverton, 55, of Starksboro was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to the station for processing.

9:17 p.m. Officers responded to the south end of the Village on Vermont Route 116 for a reported family fight. Although a witness reported a physical confrontation, both parties were uncooperative and stated that it was a verbal altercation only. There was no other evidence that it was a physical confrontation.

May 8

10:04 p.m. Officers responded to Birchwood Lane for a report of a suspicious person. It was a contractor doing some late night electrical work.

10:36 p.m. An officer came across a person walking on Silver Street. The person was given a ride to a safer location.

May 9

8:52 a.m. An officer responded to Charlotte Road for a report of an individual walking on the road, throwing litter. The officer was unable to locate the person.

8:57 a.m. An officer responded to the Hinesburg Community School for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10 p.m. Officers responded to a residence on Vermont Route 116 for a family dispute. The officers talked with both parties and left without further involvement.

May 10

9:52 a.m. An officer responded to Lincoln Hill Road for a family fight. The altercation was verbal only and the officer assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical issue.

10 a.m. An officer responded to CVU to assist the school resource officer with a family dispute.

1:19 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 and Hollow Road for a one-vehicle crash. The operator was transported to UVM Medical Center for injuries received in the crash.

May 11

8:02 a.m. An officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Farmall Drive. It turned out the owner forgot where it was parked and it was found on Fredric Way.