Saturday, May 18, 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m., Hinesburg Community School’s lower parking lot, 10888 Rte. 116., Hinesburg

Hinesburg Nursery School presents the 22nd Big Truck Day & Children’s Festival. Rain or shine. Trucks to climb on and explore. Horn free until 1 p.m. Live music, bake sale, BBQ, crafts, Regal gym tumble bus, face painting. Proceeds benefit Hinesburg Nursery School, a nonprofit. $5 person or $20 a household – under 12 months free. www.hinesburgnurseryschool.org.

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

PechaKucha Night Burlington

May 22: 6:30-9 p.m. 7 p.m. PechaKucha Night is about building community through the sharing of stories, passions, and ideas in a lively public forum. 20 images for 20 seconds by Paul Budnitz, Luis Calderin, Scott Campitelli, Ali Dieng, Ryan Miller, Brian Perkins, Shakuntala Rao, Hannah Satterlee, Trisha Shrum, Stephen Stinehour, Emily Stoneking, and Michael Wisniewski. $7. flynntix.org. 86-FLYNN, Flynn Space, 153 Main St.

Water Quality Day Tours

May 30: 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant joins 18 other water treatment facilities throughout Vermont to host tours celebrating Water Quality Day. Sponsored by Green Mountain Water Environment Association. Free. Public is invited for a first-hand introduction to the science, high-tech and human dedication that protect the public health and keep Vermont’s rivers and lakes clean. Contact: Matt Dow, Wastewater Facilities Manager, (802) 862-6565, mdow@burlingtonvt.gov. 53 Lavalley Lane.

VSA Vt. New Name Reveal Party

May 31: 6:30 to 8 p.m. VSA Vt. uses the arts to engage the capabilities and enhance the confidence of children and adults with disabilities. Event celebrates the reveal of their new name. Light hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar. Accessible parking, Main St. and Cherry St. garage. ASL interpretation, assistive listening devices, large print documents, verbal descriptions. Elevators and ramps. Free ticketed event: ow.ly/mUi430odu8n; ashleigh@vsav.org. 871-5002, info@vsavt.org. BCA Center, Lorraine B. Good Room, 135 Church St.

CHARLOTTE

Friday Night at the Grange

• May 21: 7 p.m. Open Mic.

• May 24: Film screening “My Father’s Vietnam”

• May 31: Mike Walker and friends, Northumbrian music and songs.

Free. Donations appreciated. Charlotte Grange Hall, 2898 Spear Street.

Clemmons Family Farm

African-American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs.

• June 1: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sabar Drumming with Mame Assane Coly and Krista Speroni. Senegalese culture. Free. Register.

• June 1: 4-6 p.m. Brooklyn journalist and author Shomari Wills reads from his book, “Black Fortunes.” Admission by donation.

• June 8 & July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Drumming with Ismael Bangoura. Donation. Register.

• June 22 & July 14: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Dance with Sidiki Sylla and Ismael Bangoura.

Admission by donation. Register.

Limited to max. of 35 people. Pre-registration required through Eventbrite sites. Visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org for registration links. 765-560-5445. 2190 Greenbush Rd.

JERICHO

Hometown Habitat

May 16: 7 p.m. A free showing of “Hometown Habitat – Stories of Bringing Nature Home.” Learn more about how to establish native plants in your yard. Sponsored by the Jericho Conservation Commission and the Jericho Energy Task Force. Light refreshments provided. Waste-free event so please bring your own bowls and cups. Info: Sabina Ernst, beanvet@gmail.com. Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Rd.

SHELBURNE

Arbor Day Celebration

May 18: 11 a.m. The Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee holds the second annual Arbor Day Celebration at the Shelburne Town Beach. Activities include public recognition of the town’s recently awarded “Tree City USA” designation for the second year, a reading of Shelburne’s Arbor Day Proclamation, and unveiling plans that the Shelburne Recreation Committee and Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee have developed for tree plantings and removal at the Shelburne Town Beach. 407 Beach Rd.

Tag & Book Sale

June 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine. 25th annual. Household items, antiques, jewelry, sporting goods, thousands of books. Benefits Residents’ Association, which sponsors activities and events. 264-5100.Wake Robin, 200 Wake Robin Drive. Follow signs from Bostwick Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Master Gardeners Plant Sale

May 18: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The NW Chapter, Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale. Browse a selection of donated perennials, shrubs, veggies, etc. Raffle tickets, prizes, and free garden advice. UVM Horticulture Farm, 65 Green Mountain Dr.

Water Quality Day Tours

May 30: Three water, wastewater, and stormwater facilities will join 16 others throughout Vermont to host tours celebrating Water Quality Day. Sponsored by Green Mountain Water Environment Association. Free. Public is invited for a first-hand introduction to the science, high-tech and human dedication that protect the public health and keep Vermont’s rivers and lakes clean. Tour times and locations:

• 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. South Burlington Wastewater Plant, 1015 Airport Parkway. Contact: Bob Fischer, water quality superintendent, (802) 658-7964, bob.fischer@gmwea.org

• 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. South Burlington Stormwater Treatment Facility, Farrell Park, Swift St. Contact: Tom DiPietro, assistant director, Department of Public Works, (802) 658-7961 x 6108, tom.dipietro@gmwea.org

• 8:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. South Burlington Water Filtration Facility (Champlain Water District), 403 Queen City Park Rd. Contact: Mike Barsotti, director, Water Quality & Production, (802) 864-7454, mike.barsotti@champlainwater.org

Humane Society of Chittenden County 25th Annual Walk for the Animals & 5K Doggie Fun Run

• June 7: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pre-registration, Hotel Vermont, Church St. Marketplace, 41 Cherry St.

• June 9: 8 a.m. Registration. 9 a.m. 5K Doggie Fun Run (with or without dog) and one-mile walk begins. 10:30 a.m. Ceremony, costume contest, prizes, raffle winners. Diana Hill, 862-0135, extension 15; dianah@hsccvt.org; hsccvt.org. Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Swift St.

RICHMOND

Water Quality Projects Training

May 19: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A Conservation Commission workshop. Training will empower Conservation Commission members to identify water quality issues in their towns, connect with members of other commissions and walk away with a road-map for implementing projects. Free. Sign up: kristen@winooskinrcd.org.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

May 19: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St.

The Dance Expansion Project

June 8: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Vermont Dance Alliance Open Call for Dance. For new-comers to experience dance making and dance performance. Open-level dance making workshops, option to perform on June 15 at Traces (behind Main Street Landing). Arrive 15 minutes before workshop begins. Workshops 90 minutes; performances 10 minutes or less. Info: vermontdance.org. Free, donations appreciated.. Main Street Landing Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St.

EXHIBITS

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

• May 24-Aug. 11: Overbrook Gallery. Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair, National Geographic Society.

• Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts. 443-3168, 72 Porter Field Rd.

Vermont Folklife Center Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

May 25: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Third Saturday of the month. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café – Free

June 1: Application deadline. Registrations accepted at vteen4hsummerofscience.eventbrite.com until June 1 or all spaces are full. Class dates: June 24- 28, July 11, 25, & 31. Programs are organized by teens for teens and focus on a number of exciting topics.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

June 1: Birdcode, with Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. 10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

The Artificial Intelligence Task Force Public Hearing

May 30: 5:30-8:30 p.m. The task force was created by the Vermont Legislature to investigate the benefits and potential risks of artificial intelligence. Public encouraged to attend to share perspectives, concerns, hopes, and suggestions. Written testimony accepted, email kayla.dewey@vermont.gov. To view Act 137: legislature.vermont.gov and search Act 137 in the 2017-2018 session. Info or request accommodations: kayla.dewey@vermont.gov. Generator Makerspace, 40 Sears Lane.

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

June 11 (second Tuesday of the month) 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Through Oct. 31: M-F, open for general tours, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Last Tour at 3 p.m. Admission: individual $10. Students 5-17: $6. Children under 5 free. ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/

61 Colchester Ave.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

Celebrate Vermont’s Fiddlers in 2019

Photographs wanted of fiddlers playing in each of Vermont’s 251 towns: individuals, groups, all locations and events, home, stage or town green. Send to fiddler@fiddlersonthegreenvt.com or mail to Fiddlers on the Green, P.O. Box 644, Townshend, VT 05353. Include the town, date, venue, fiddlers’ names, tune titles, and any other details. Fiddlers can also submit listings of upcoming events to the website’s calendar: fiddlersonthegreenvt.com

BURLINGTON

Cathedral Arts Noontime Concert Series

• May 21: 12 p.m. Mt. Mansfield Union High School Chorus under the direction of Caleb Pillsbury.

• June 1: 12 p.m. Syrinx, Glenn Sproul, director.

Free admission. Donations appreciated. Bring a bag lunch. Coffee/tea provided. Cathedral lot parking: $4/hour or City Garage (across Cherry St.): two hours free. www.stpaulscathedralvt.org.The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 2 Cherry St.

COLCHESTER

McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall

• June 1: 1-3 p.m. End-of-the-year recital by the piano students of Claire Black. Free admission.

• June 6: 7-8:30 p.m. Northern New England’s new professional choir Zenith Ensemble presents William Byrd’s Mass for Five Voices, Francis Poulenc’s Four Penitential Motets, and Maurice Duruflé’s Four motets on Gregorian Themes. www.zenithensemble.com. Zenith Ensemble concerts are pay-what-you-can.

www.smcvt.edu. St. Michael’s College, 1 Winooski Park.

Aphasia Choir Concert

June 2: 2 p.m. The Aphasia Choir is comprised of 27 stroke and traumatic brain injury survivors from Chittenden County and beyond who have expressive aphasia (difficulty talking or using language) – along with spouses/caregivers, family members, UVM speech-language pathology students, UVM & UVMMC employees, and community volunteers. Audience members describe concerts as awe-inspiring and life changing. Free. Open to the public. Reception to follow. Colchester High School auditorium, 131 Laker Lane.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Artist Series Spring Concert

May 19: 4:30 p.m. Hinesburg Community Band, South County Chorus, and In Accord under the direction of Rufus Patrick. Selections by George and Ira Gershwin. Special guests: trumpeter Brandon Jones, vocalist Mark Cranmer, piano duet by Tim Woos and Sammy Angstman, Margaret Roddy on clarinet. Free. Donations appreciated. Champlain Valley Union High School auditorium, 369 CVU Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Performances

May 24: 8 p.m. Senior Week Choral Concert – Class of 2019 favorites. Free. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall.

OUTDOORS

SHELBURNE

Springtime Silent Walks

May 18, 25: 9-10 a.m. A silent walk through beautiful Shelburne Bay Park. We will walk the groomed main path silently, connecting to nature and ourselves. Bring your binoculars for spotting migratory birds. All ages and abilities are welcome. Free. 391-4356, www.sweetsagewellness.com. Shelburne Bay Park.

Shelburne Farms

• May 18: 9:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-2:30 p.m. Water Critter Wonders. $7 adult, $4 child. (Members $6 and $3). Bring mud boots for pond dipping fun. Age 5 and up, chaperone required.

• May 28: 6-7:30 p.m. Community Farming & Grassland Birds: A Local Conservation Strategy. Hear from Noah Perlut about individual grassland birds and their young.

For more information: shelburnefarms.org. 1611 Harbor Rd.

GMBC Day Touring Rides

May 19: 9:45 a.m. Meet at Shelburne Village Shopping Center. Green Mountain Bicycle Club. Kingsland Bay ride. (Shelburne through Charlotte to Kingsland Bay Park and return), 35 miles – easy/moderate ride. Amy Otten, 878-4070, amyotten@netscape.com. Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need waiver signed by parent. Helmets required. www.thegmbc.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

• May 25, June 8 & 22: 10 a.m. Are you tired of riding alone on the same old bike paths and roads, but worried that you don’t have the skills for a group ride? Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts introductory group rides to teach novice cyclists how to ride safely in a group. 12 to 20 miles. Helmets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, contact group leader:

• May 25: Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com. June 8: Amy Otten, 878-4070, amyotten@netscape.com. June 22: Dorothy Pumo, 829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

“The Law of the Hills”

May 19: 2 p.m. Paul Gillies discuss his new book, “The Law of the Hills: A Judicial History of Vermont.” Using old court records, Gillies details how the court had to invent itself at first and its evolution over time into the system we have today. ethanallenhomestead.org. Ethan Allen Homestead Museum, 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Jane Austin in Vermont

June 9: 2-4 p.m. The Vermont Region of the Jane Austen Society of North America invites you to a talk by Phyllis Ferguson Bottomer on “Jane Austen and Autistic Spectrum Disorders: Re-examining some of her characters’ challenges with conversation, empathy and social interaction from a 21st century perspective.” Free and open to the public, light refreshments served. 802-503-5109, http://janeausteninvermont.blog Fletcher Free Library, Community Room, 235 College St.

MIDDLEBURY

VHC First Wednesdays

May 22: 7 p.m. The Vermont Humanities Council presents “What You Didn’t Know about Evangelicalism.” Most Americans associate evangelicals with the hard-right precincts of the Republican Party. But as Dartmouth religion professor Randall Balmer explains, evangelicalism in America has a much longer and more complex history, including a distinguished pedigree of working for progressive reforms. What happened? Free. Open to the public. www.vermonthumanities.org. Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Girls Nite Out Productions Auditions

May 30-June 1: Audition for “The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage” by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. 12 comedic roles available. Show opens first week of November at Main Street Landing in Burlington. Rehearsals begin after Labor Day. For audition times, location, character descriptions, and readings, visit www.girlsniteoutvt.com.

Very Merry Theatre King Ling, The Western

• May 24: 7 p.m. May 25: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. May 26: 6 p.m. Tenth through 12th graders present this epic tale with humor, tragedy, and triumph. Set in the high plateau desert, saloon and even on a steam train, it’s the tale of Rancher Lear retiring and dividing his lands among his three daughters, mistakenly giving nothing to his honorable youngest, leading to a split in the family and a classic showdown at High Noon in Dodge.

Hairspray Jr.

• May 31: 7 p.m. June 1: 2 & 7 p.m. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance and change the world.

Very Merry Theatre is a nonprofit organization building strong, inspired youth and communities through theatre arts. Admission by donation. verymerrytheatre.org.