Redhawks softball, baseball, tennis win

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

SOFTBALL

CVU 9, Colchester 4: Riley Canty went 2-for-4 from the plate and struck out nine batters over six innings of work to lead CVU to a win over Colchester on Monday.

Kiley McClure and Leah Boget each had three hits for the Redhawks, who rebounded from a tough loss to Essex on Saturday. Shayla Lawrence added two hits and a walk for CVU (7-3).

The Redhawks needed the win after falling to the Hornets 1-0 on Saturday.

Essex scored the only run of the game on an error in the fifth inning to earn the win. Canty was the hard luck loser after striking out 10 and allowing only two hits in six innings.

Haley Chase had two hits to pace the CVU offense.

Earlier in the week, the Redhawks took on South Burlington and earned the tight 4-3 win.

BOYS TENNIS

CVU 4, Mount Mansfield 3: Champlain Valley Union got back to .500 with a win over Mount Mansfield on Monday.

Josh Ashooh and Charlie Mjaanes each had key three set wins in singles matchups for the Redhawks.

Chathan Liebowitz and Aiden Greer won at No. 1 doubles in straight sets, while Gabe Atkins and Riley Marchand got another three-set win in No. 2 doubles to wrap up the win for CVU.

The Redhawks earned a 6-1 win over Rice on Saturday.

Brayden Bartlett, Mjaanes, Henry Bijur and Jack Biggins won in singles, while the duo of Ben Sampson and Marchand won in No. 1 doubles. Collin Adams and Garrett Gruendling got the win in No. 2 doubles.

GIRLS TENNIS

CVU 7, Mount Mansfield 0: It was a second straight 7-0 win for the Redhawks girls tennis team, who remained undefeated with the victory over Mount Mansfield on Monday.

Sophie Sauermann, Corina Gorman, Kate Gruendling, Lindsay Beer and Julia Blanck each had a win in singles for the Redhawks (8-0).

Riley Boucher and Sunny Premsankar won at No. 1 doubles, while Avery Sleeper and Isa Trello won at No. 2 doubles.

CVU also won 7-0 on Saturday, defeating Rice.

BASEBALL

CVU 6, Essex 1: Storm Rushford got the win on the mound again for the CVU baseball team as the Redhawks downed Essex on Saturday.

Rushford allowed six hits and struck out four in seven innings to earn the win for CVU (10-0). Aidan Johnson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run, and Jonah Roberts went 2-for-2.

CVU also earned a win on Thursday, defeating South Burlington 5-1.

BOYS LACROSSE

South Burlington 7, CVU 6: CVU lost its first game of the season on Thursday, falling to South Burlington 7-6.

Sam Sturim and Jake Schaefer each had two goals for the Redhawks (9-1), while Booby Spencer made 10 stops in a losing effort.

Will Balkan (two goals, one assist) had the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining to lift the Wolves to a win.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rutland 18, CVU 6: After winning four wins in a row, the CVU girls lacrosse team dropped a game to Rutland 18-6 on Thursday.

Sophia Cresta paced the Redhawks (4-4) with three goals and Sydney Peet added two goals and one assist.

Maggie Schillinger had four goals for the Raiders, who move to 8-2.

THURSDAY, May 16

• Boys Tennis at South Burlington, 3:30 p.m.

• Boys Lacrosse vs. Colchester. 4 p.m.

• Girls Lacrosse vs. South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

• Girls Tennis vs. South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

• Softball vs. Essex, 4:45 p.m.

• Baseball vs. Essex, 4:45 p.m.



FRIDAY,. May 17

• Boys Tennis vs. St. Johnsbury, 3:30 p.m.

• Boys Ultimate vs. Essex, 5 p.m.



SATURDAY, May 18

• Track and Field at South Burlington, 9 a.m.

• Boys Lacrosse vs. BFA-St. Albans, 10 a.m.

• Girls Lacrosse vs. Mount Mansfield, 11 a.m.

• Girls Tennis vs. St. Johnsbury, 11 a.m.

• Boys Tennis vs. St. Johnsbury, 12 p.m.

• Softball vs. North Country, 2 p.m.

• Baseball vs. North Country, 2 p.m.



MONDAY, May 20

• Boys Ultimate at Mount Mansfield, 3:45 p.m.

• Girls Lacrosse vs. Brattleboro, 4:30 p.m.

• Softball at St. Johnsbury, 4:30 p.m.

• Baseball at St. Johnsbury, 4:30 p.m.



TUESDAY, May 21

• Girls Tennis at Stowe, 3:30 p.m.

• Track and Field at CVU, 3:30 p.m.

• Boys Lacrosse at Essex, 4 p.m.

• Boys Tennis vs. Stowe, 4:30 p.m.

• Softball at South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

• Baseball at South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.



WEDNESDAY, May 22

Girls Lacrosse at Essex, 7 p.m.

