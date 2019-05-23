Hinesburg Memorial Day Prayer Service, May 27 on village green

All are invited to attend a Memorial Day Community Ecumenical Prayer Service sponsored by the churches of Hinesburg on Monday, May 27, at 9 a.m. We will be meeting at the Veterans’ Monuments on the village green on Route 116 next to the Good Times Café.

Presentation of the Colors will be by Hinesburg Boy Scout Troop 690. Memorial bouquets will be placed in front of each of the monuments by community members. Retiring Chief of Police Frank Koss will give the keynote address.

Also honored will be those in the community who risk their lives in service. Members of the Hinesburg Police Department, the Hinesburg Volunteer Fire Department and Hinesburg First Response will be recognized for their faithful service to Hinesburg.

Get into the true spirit of the Memorial Day weekend and join with friends and neighbors to honor all those who have contributed to our safety and welfare.