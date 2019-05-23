Hinesburg Police Log

May 12

2:29 a.m. An officer was called out for a business burglary alarm on Charlotte Road. No problems were found.

3:31 a.m. An officer was called out for an attempted break-in in a business on Route 116 in the Village. Pry marks were found and the lock was damaged. There was no entry to the business. While on scene, the business next door was checked and found that a burglary had occurred. Money was missing and the investigation is ongoing.

5:17 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen in turning off a car alarm.

8:06 p.m. An officer responded to Kellys Field and assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

May 13

10:43 a.m. An officer responded to Anthony Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

May 14

8:44 a.m. An officer made an enforcement stop on Route 116 on a vehicle for what looked to be a counterfeit inspection sticker. The operator, Robert Sheridan, 50, of Hinesburg was found to be driving on a criminally suspended license. The inspection sticker was found to have been made by pieces of an expired stick and red construction paper. He was arrested and taken to the station for processing.

10:32 a.m. Officers responded to North Road for a loose dog running in the roadway.

10:17 p.m. An officer came across a residential alarm on Pond Road. The owner was contacted and no problem was found.

1:11 pm. An officer responded to Pond Brook Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

May 15

4:40 p.m. A resident came to the station to report her credit card had been fraudulently used.

6:11 p.m. An officer on Patrol on Silver Street observed a big rig operating southbound towards Monkton. The vehicle was stopped and determined not to have a permit to operate in excess of the posted 24,000-pound weight limit. The vehicle was weighed and the company was issued a citation for being 29,100 pounds overweight.

9:49 p.m. An officer stood by with the Department of Children and Families on a home visit.

May 16

3:10 p.m. An officer completed a VIN verification at the station.

May 17

8:51 a.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive for a neighbor dispute. No law enforcement action was needed.

3:46 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 for a report of an erratic operator. The vehicle was not located.

8:41 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 for a report of an erratic operator. The vehicle was located and the operator was determined not to be impaired.

May 18

4:39 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 in the Village for a report of an aggressive dog what was loose. The dog was not located.

8:50 p.m. Officers responded to Baldwin Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

9:50 p.m. A resident from Pond Road called the station to report she had found a stray dog and would keep it until the owner called to report the missing dog.