May 25 & 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Roadhouse Studios, 207 Webster Rd., Shelburne

See this artwork on display and more during the 27th Vermont Open Studio Weekend which features 220 artists showing at 153 sites around the state. Other participating Shelburne locations include Shelburne Pond Studios and Sculpture Exhibit, 1260 Pond Rd. and the studio of Lisa Kent, 255 Frogs End. Participating Charlotte studios are Katherine Carleton Fine Arts Studio, 3364 Spear St. and Jessica Scriver Studio; 2206 Greenbush Rd. In Hinesburg, visit the Fiona Cooper Fenwick Studio, 1008 Hayden Hill Road West. According to the Vermont Crafts Council, wherever the location of artist studios, “They are exciting places to visit because they reflect the dynamic yet organized process that is used to produce the finished work of art.” Maps are available at any participating studio and tourist information centers on Vermont’s interstate highways. For a downloadable guide with maps, studio descriptions and directions, visit www.vermontcrafts.com.

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity 30th Annual Garden Day

May 24: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free seeds, seedlings, compost. Joan White, 862-2771, extension 744, cvoeo.org Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf (parking lot), 228 N. Winooski.

Water Quality Day Tours

May 30: 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant joins 18 other water treatment facilities throughout Vermont to host tours celebrating Water Quality Day. Sponsored by Green Mountain Water Environment Association. Free. Public is invited for a first-hand introduction to the science, high-tech and human dedication that protect the public health and keep Vermont’s rivers and lakes clean. Contact: Matt Dow, Wastewater Facilities Manager, (802) 862-6565, mdow@burlingtonvt.gov. 53 Lavalley Lane.

VSA Vt. New Name Reveal Party

May 31: 6:30 to 8 p.m. VSA Vt. uses the arts to engage the capabilities and enhance the confidence of children and adults with disabilities. Event celebrates the reveal of their new name. Light hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar. Accessible parking, Main St. and Cherry St. garage. ASL interpretation, assistive listening devices, large print documents, verbal descriptions. Elevators and ramps. Free ticketed event: ow.ly/mUi430odu8n; ashleigh@vsav.org. 871-5002, info@vsavt.org. BCA Center, Lorraine B. Good Room, 135 Church St.

CHARLOTTE

Friday Night at the Grange

May 31: Mike Walker and friends, Northumbrian music and songs. Free. Donations appreciated. Charlotte Grange Hall, 2898 Spear Street.

HINESBURG

Public Hearing on Deer

June 4: 6:30-9 p.m. Vermont Fish & Wildlife holds hearing to cover the proposed deer hunting regulation changes for 2020. Email public comments to ANR.FWPublicComment@Vermont.Gov by 3 p.m. on May 22. Information: vtfishandwildlife.com. Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Rd.

MONTPELIER

Stonewall 50 Celebration

June 2: 1 p.m. Public rally; speakers celebrating 50th anniversary of NYC Stonewall Riots and LGBTQ movement. Rally hosts Suzan Ambrose (LGBTQ LOL) and Reggie Condra (Podcast Brown ‘n Out). 249-2658, lgbtqalliancevt@gmail.com State House lawn, 115 State St.

SHELBURNE

Wake Robin Tag & Book Sale

June 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine. 25th annual. Household items, antiques, jewelry, sporting goods, thousands of books. Benefits Residents’ Association, which sponsors activities and events. 264-5100. 200 Wake Robin Drive. Follow signs from Bostwick Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Water Quality Day Tours

May 30: Three water, wastewater, and stormwater facilities will join 16 others throughout Vermont to host tours celebrating Water Quality Day. Sponsored by Green Mountain Water Environment Association. Free. Public is invited for a first-hand introduction to the science, high-tech and human dedication that protect the public health and keep Vermont’s rivers and lakes clean. Tour times and locations:

• 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. South Burlington Wastewater Plant, 1015 Airport Parkway. Contact: Bob Fischer, water quality superintendent, (802) 658-7964, bob.fischer@gmwea.org

• 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. South Burlington Stormwater Treatment Facility, Farrell Park, Swift St. Contact: Tom DiPietro, assistant director, Department of Public Works, (802) 658-7961 x 6108, tom.dipietro@gmwea.org

• 8:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. South Burlington Water Filtration Facility (Champlain Water District), 403 Queen City Park Rd. Contact: Mike Barsotti, director, Water Quality & Production, (802) 864-7454, mike.barsotti@champlainwater.org

Humane Society of Chittenden County 25th Annual Walk for the Animals & 5K Doggie Fun Run

• June 7: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pre-registration, Hotel Vermont, Church St. Marketplace, 41 Cherry St.

• June 9: 8 a.m. Registration. 9 a.m. 5K Doggie Fun Run (with or without dog) and one-mile walk begins. 10:30 a.m. Ceremony, costume contest, prizes, raffle winners. Diana Hill, 862-0135, extension 15; dianah@hsccvt.org; hsccvt.org. Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Swift St.

Annual Sun CARnival

June 8: 1-5 p.m. SunCommon hosts. Drive or ride electric vehicles, e-bikes, electric lawn equipment, Red Hot Juba, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, solar powered bounce house, yard games, etc. suncommon.com/vt/suncarnival,To participate: jake.elliott@suncommon.com,Cairns Arena, Dorset Park, 600 Swift St.

WILLISTON

Chittenden Solid Waste District Backyard Composting Workshops

Green Mountain Compost

• May 23: 5:30-7 p.m.

• May 28: 4:30-6 p.m.

• June 1: noon-1:30 p.m.

• June 6: 4-5:30 p.m.

• June 26: 5:30-7 p.m.

Learn the joy of home composting. Discover the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps in this interactive, hands-on demonstration of a healthy compost and digesting system. Free. Attendance at these popular composting workshops is limited. Sign up early. https://cswd.net/composting/backyard-composting/backyard-composting-workshops/,

cswd.net, 660-4949, 1042 Redmond Rd.

Thursday, May 23, 7-8:30 p.m., Shelburne Vineyard, 6308 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne

In honor of Memorial Day, the Shelburne Vineyard hosts an evening presentation on the Care Package Story Project, an art exhibit that is now on tour around the country and to U.S. bases overseas. Artist and Shelburne resident Odale Cress re-created and photographed care packages that she and other service members received when stationed away from home. These care packages and stories date from WWII to present day and include enlisted and officers, women and men, from all branches of the armed forces. This entertaining presentation includes all the images featured in the exhibit, as well as stories-behind-the-stories, colorful anecdotes, tidbits of history embedded in the care packages, and more. Admission is free, donations are welcome. Above, “With Love from South Dakota” by Odale Cress.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Through June 23: “Ebb and Flow” Exhibit.

Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

Through May 26: “Beyond Mud Season;” Monique Dewyea, Adrienne Fisher, Linda and Dean Moran, Susan Bull Riley, Roarke Sharlow, Luci Wilcox. Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and by appointment. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com. 22 Barber Farm Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

• May 24-Aug. 11: Overbrook Gallery. Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair, National Geographic Society.

• Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts. 443-3168, 72 Porter Field Rd.

Vermont Folklife Center Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

VTIFF Screenings

May 30: 7 p.m. “Dogman” directed by Matteo Garonne. 2019, fiction, 102 mins., Italian w/English subtitles, Cannes Film Festival 2019. $8/$5/Free for VTIFF members. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

CHARLOTTE

Friday Night at the Grange

May 24: “My Father’s Vietnam.” A personal documentary about a public subject, the film personifies the connections made and unmade by the Vietnam War. Featuring never-before-seen photographs and 8mm footage of the era. Free. Donations appreciated. Charlotte Grange Hall, 2898 Spear St.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

May 25: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Now fourth Saturday of the month. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café – Free

June 1: Application deadline. Registrations accepted at https://vteen4hsummerofscience.eventbrite.com until June 1 or all spaces are full.

Class dates: June 24- 28, July 11, 25, & 31. Programs are organized by teens for teens and focus on a number of exciting topics.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

June 1: Birdcode, with Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. 10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

The Artificial Intelligence Task Force Public Hearing

May 30: 5:30-8:30 p.m. The task force was created by the Vermont Legislature to investigate the benefits and potential risks of artificial intelligence. Public encouraged to attend to share perspectives, concerns, hopes, and suggestions. Written testimony accepted, email kayla.dewey@vermont.gov. To view Act 137: legislature.vermont.gov and search Act 137 in the 2017-2018 session. Info or request accommodations: kayla.dewey@vermont.gov. Generator Makerspace, 40 Sears Lane.

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

June 11 (second Tuesday of the month) 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Through Oct. 31: M-F, open for general tours, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Last Tour at 3 p.m. Admission: individual $10. Students 5-17: $6. Children under 5 free. ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/

61 Colchester Ave.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

Celebrate Vermont’s Fiddlers in 2019

Photographs wanted of fiddlers playing in each of Vermont’s 251 towns: individuals, groups, all locations and events, home, stage or town green. Send to fiddler@fiddlersonthegreenvt.com or mail to Fiddlers on the Green, P.O. Box 644, Townshend, VT 05353. Include the town, date, venue, fiddlers’ names, tune titles, and any other details. Fiddlers can also submit listings of upcoming events to the website’s calendar: fiddlersonthegreenvt.com

BRISTOL

Pocock Rocks Music Festival and Street Fair

June 15: 3-8 p.m.10th annual. Free community event from Bristol CORE. Musical performances on two stages. Rain or shine. After party at Hatch 31 with The Big Pick All Stars. 760-6076, facebook.com/pocockrocks, Main St.

BURLINGTON

Cathedral Arts Noontime Concert Series

June 1: 12 p.m. Syrinx, Glenn Sproul, director. Free admission. Donations appreciated. Bring a bag lunch. Coffee/tea provided. Cathedral lot parking: $4/hour or City Garage (across Cherry St.): two hours free. www.stpaulscathedralvt.org.The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 2 Cherry St.

Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series

June 12-Aug. 28: 12:30 p.m. 22 free concerts. Wednesday and Friday. burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

COLCHESTER

McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall

• June 1: 1-3 p.m. End-of-the-year recital by the piano students of Claire Black. Free admission.

• June 6: 7-8:30 p.m. Northern New England’s new professional choir Zenith Ensemble presents William Byrd’s Mass for Five Voices, Francis Poulenc’s Four Penitential Motets, and Maurice Duruflé’s Four motets on Gregorian Themes. www.zenithensemble.com. Zenith Ensemble concerts are pay-what-you-can.

www.smcvt.edu. St. Michael’s College, 1 Winooski Park.

Aphasia Choir Concert

June 2: 2 p.m. The Aphasia Choir is comprised of 27 stroke and traumatic brain injury survivors from Chittenden County and beyond who have expressive aphasia (difficulty talking or using language) – along with spouses/caregivers, family members, UVM speech-language pathology students, UVM and UVMMC employees, and community volunteers. Audience members describe concerts as awe-inspiring and life changing. Free. Open to the public. Reception to follow. Colchester High School auditorium, 131 Laker Lane.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Performances

May 24: 8 p.m. Senior Week Choral Concert – Class of 2019 favorites. Free. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library Greenfield Piano Associates

May 29:7:30 p.m. Annual concert by Elaine Greenfield and other pianists; talk follows. Refreshments. $10 suggested to benefit Community Senior Center. Jane Vossler, janevossler@gmail.com, Community Room, 201 Bridge St.

OUTDOORS

SHELBURNE

Springtime Silent Walk

May 25: 9-10 a.m. A silent walk through beautiful Shelburne Bay Park. We will walk the groomed main path silently, connecting to nature and ourselves. Bring your binoculars for spotting migratory birds. All ages and abilities are welcome. Free. 391-4356, www.sweetsagewellness.com. Shelburne Bay Park.

Shelburne Farms

May 28: 6-7:30 p.m. Community Farming & Grassland Birds: A Local Conservation Strategy. Hear from Noah Perlut about individual grassland birds and their young.

For more information: shelburnefarms.org. 1611 Harbor Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

May 25, June 8 & 22: 10 a.m. Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts introductory group rides to teach novice cyclists how to ride safely in a group. 12 to 20 miles. Helmets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, contact group leader:

May 25: Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com. June 8: Amy Otten, 878-4070, amyotten@netscape.com. June 22: Dorothy Pumo, 829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Jane Austin in Vermont

June 9: 2-4 p.m. The Vermont Region of the Jane Austen Society of North America invites you to a talk by Phyllis Ferguson Bottomer on “Jane Austen and Autistic Spectrum Disorders: Re-examining some of her characters’ challenges with conversation, empathy and social interaction from a 21st century perspective.” Free and open to the public, light refreshments served. 802-503-5109, http://janeausteninvermont.blog Fletcher Free Library, Community Room, 235 College St.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Girls Nite Out Productions Auditions

May 30-June 1: Audition for “The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage” by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. 12 comedic roles available. Show opens first week of November at Main Street Landing in Burlington. Rehearsals begin after Labor Day. For audition times, location, character descriptions, and readings, visit www.girlsniteoutvt.com.

Very Merry Theatre

King Ling, The Western

• May 24: 7 p.m. May 25: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

• May 26: 6 p.m. Tenth through 12th graders present this epic tale with humor, tragedy, and triumph. Set in the high plateau desert, saloon and even on a steam train, it’s the tale of Rancher Lear retiring and dividing his lands among his three daughters, mistakenly giving nothing to his honorable youngest, leading to a split in the family and a classic showdown at High Noon in Dodge.

Hairspray Jr.

May 31: 7 p.m. June 1: 2 & 7 p.m. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance and change the world.

Very Merry Theatre is a nonprofit organization building strong, inspired youth and communities through theatre arts. Admission by donation. verymerrytheatre.org.