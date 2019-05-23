Redhawks continue their winning ways as spring sports wind down

LAUREN READ

Correspondent

SOFTBALL

CVU 2, St. Johnsbury 1: The Redhawks scored two runs in the sixth inning to come from behind and beat St. Johnsbury on Monday.

Taylor Detch delivered the game-winning RBI double in the sixth, while Kiley McClure’s RBI single drove in the first run of the inning for CVU (9-5).

Riley Canty allowed six hits and struck 10 to earn the win.

It was a nice rebound win for CVU, who fell to North Country 11-8 in eight innings on Saturday.

The Falcons scored seven runs in the final two innings to earn the win over the Redhawks.

Detch took the loss in relief while Shayla Lawrence had two RBIs and Jessica Gagne drove in a run.

BASEBALL

CVU 8, St. Johnsbury 7 (8): Jacob Murphy sacrificed home a run in the eighth inning to lift CVU to win over St. Johnsbury on Monday.

The Redhawks remain undefeated with the extra inning win.

Murphy also earned the win on the mound, pitching 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Ryan Eaton finished 4-for-5 and Ian Parent was 3-for-5 and drove in three runs for CVU (14-0).

The Redhawks also earned a win on Saturday, defeating North Country 7-1.

Calvin Wuthrich earned the win after striking out eight and allowing just five hits. Murphy had two doubles and an RBI, while Eaton added two hits, two runs and an RBI.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CVU 18, Brattleboro 16: CVU squeaked out a narrow victory over Brattleboro at home on Monday.

Mia Brumsted had five goals to lead the Redhawks, who move to 6-5 with the win. Petra Kapsalis added four goals and two assists, while Lena Ashooh made 10 saves to earn the win.

It was the second win in a row for CVU, who beat Mount Mansfield 12-9 on Saturday.

Syndey Peet had a hat trick in the win, while Brumsted (one assist) and Kapsalis (three assists) each tallied twice.

BOYS LACROSSE

CVU 16, BFA-St. Albans 7: Six players hit the scoresheet for CVU in a win over BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.

Sam Sturim led the offense with four goals, while James Bernicke and Alex Leonard each had a hat trick for the Redhawks (12-1).

Max Gorman, Nate Cuttitta and Charlie Averill tallied twice and Bobby Spencer made 10 saves to earn the win in goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

CVU 7, St. Johnsbury 0: The Redhawks rebounded from its first loss in 75 matches with a win on Saturday over St. Johnsbury.

CVU lost a tightly contested match on Thursday with rival South Burlington, falling 4-3.

CVU then beat the Hilltoppers to get back in the win column. Sophie Dauerman, Corina Gorman, Ella Kenney, Kate Gruendling and Julia Grant all earned wins in singles.

Courtney Vincent and Lindsay Beer earned a win in No. 1 doubles and Riley Boucher and Abigail Harkness followed with a win at No. 2 doubles.

On Thursday, the Wolves won four three-set matches to hand CVU its first loss of the season.

Kailey Yang topped Hauerman in No. 1 singles, 6-1, 5-7, 9-11, Rayna Brosseau beat Kenney and Nisha Shahw on against Grant, 3-6, 6-3, 7-10, in No. 5 singles.

The No. 2 doubles team – Julia Blanck and Riley Boucher – also fell in three sets.

BOYS TENNIS

St. Johnsbury 5, CVU 2: The CVU boys tennis team dropped two games in a row, falling to Essex 6-1 on Wednesday and St. Johnsbury 5-2 on Friday.

On Friday, Josh Ashooh earned a win at No. 1 singles and Henry Bijur and Jack Biggins got a win at No. 1 doubles for CVU (4-6).

On Wednesday, Ashooh earned the lone win for the Redhawks.

CVU Weekly Sports Schedule

THURSDAY, May 23

Baseball vs. Mount Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Mount Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Ultimate, Montpelier High School, 5 p.m.



FRIDAY, May 24

Boys Lacrosse at Middlebury, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse vs. Essex, 4:30 p.m.



SATURDAY, May 25

Track and Field at Essex, 9 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse at Middlebury, 11 a.m.



TUESDAY, May 28

Track and Field at Mount Mansfield. 3:30 p.m.



WEDNESDAY, May 29

Track and Field at Mount Mansfield, 3:30 p.m.