Ride Strong Vermont fundraising ride, June 1

Sojourn Bicycling and Active Vacations, based in Charlotte, is partnering with the Shelburne Athletic Club and RaceVermont.com to host a fundraising bike ride benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington and Passion for Paws. Ride Strong Vermont takes place Saturday, June 1, with a 25- or 50-mile options. Participants start at 8:30 a.m. and end around noon followed by lunch. The ride brings cyclists through rolling farm country on the scenic backroads of Shelburne, Charlotte, Ferrisburgh and Vergennes.

The concept for the ride fundraiser was born out of a desire to give back to the community as well as the need to raise awareness towards the biking community in terms of safety and sharing the road.

“This is just a humble start to a bigger goal of giving back to every community we live in, work in or visit,” said Bibi Mukherjee, vice president and co-owner of Sojourn. “As we travel around the world, the scale of neglect and abuse, especially when it comes to children, women and animals, is literally beyond comprehension. We wanted to start at a place we feel strongly about – animals and our kids.”

Mukherjee and her husband, Raja Mukherjee, are residents of South Burlington, where they raised their daughter, and currently live with Koda and Zazu, their two golden retrievers. Lifelong dog owners, they are extremely passionate about animal care and support. Bibi Mukherjee was also on the board of Lund, an organization that helps children thrive by empowering families to break cycles of poverty, addiction and abuse.

“Cycling is not only the most popular mode of transport in the world,” added Bibi Mukherjee. “It is also safe, cheap, environment-friendly and a great way to build community and awareness. We thought we’d connect the two.”

Registration for the ride includes a Sojourn bike jersey, water bottle, a post-ride lunch and support throughout the ride. For Shelburne Athletic Club members, the registration cost is $60 for 25-mile ride and $75 for a 50-mile ride. For nonmembers, it is $70 for 25-miles and $85 for 50-miles.

For additional information and to register, visit gosojourn.com/events.