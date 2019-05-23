Suspects found in Shelburne backyard after eluding police

Two people have been arrested after leading police on a chase followed by an all-night search by multiple agencies.

On May 18 at about 10 p.m., officers of the South Burlington Police Department responded to a report of a possible overdose in the parking lot of the University Mall. Upon arrival the vehicle was no longer in the parking lot and further investigation indicated the occupants had active warrants for their arrest and had previously fled from law enforcement.

An officer observed the vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Dorset Street and Williston Road, continuing west on Williston Road toward Burlington. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the officer who was displaying lights and sirens. A short pursuit ensued in which the driver was speeding and put the public safety at risk.

The vehicle was located a few minutes later abandoned in Shelburne and police set up a perimeter. An extensive search was conducted for several hours and included resources from multiple agencies including Burlington Police, Williston Police, Shelburne Police and Shelburne Fire Department. At approximately 6 a.m., officers of the South Burlington Police Department, assisted by Shelburne Police, located Jake Desjadon, 32, of Vergennes, and Arabella Babcock, 27, of Poultney, hiding in the backyard of a Shelburne residence. The suspects were taken into custody without incident and lodged for lack of bail.

Babcock is being held on $10,000 bail. Desjadon is being held on $50,000 bail.