United Way Volunteer Connection

Marathon: RunVermont is gearing up for the 31st running of the Vermont City Marathon in late May. Group volunteering opportunities are available throughout May and on race weekend, May 24-26. Volunteers earn community service hours and lots of great perks. Contact Chuck Spear at 863-8412 or email chuck@runvermont.org.

Canteen Volunteer: American Red Cross Blood Services is looking for canteen volunteers to welcome donors, serve refreshments, chat with donors, and call for help if a donor isn’t feeling well. Two to four-hour flexible shifts during center hours weekdays and weekends. Training provided. Phone interview and background check required. Contact Alice Drislane at 497-6807 or email alice.drislane@redcross.org.

Child Advocates: Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) Program is recruiting volunteers who want to make a difference in a child’s life. GALs visit with a child monthly, gather information to understand the important factors and people in the child’s life, represent to a judge in court what he/she feels is in the child’s best interest, explain the court process to the child as appropriate, and consult with the child’s attorney. Contact Kristi Theise at 527-4029 or email Kristi.theise@vermont.gov.

Registration Help: Howard Center will be holding a conference of Monday, June 3, at the Doubletree Hotel and is looking for volunteers to help with registrations (handing out nametags, etc.). Shifts are 6:30-9 a.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Contact Alison Johnson at 488-6913 or email alijohnson@howardcenter.org.