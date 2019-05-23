Vet Centers mark 40th anniversary

This June, Vet Centers around the country celebrate their 40th anniversary. Locally, the South Burlington Vet Center will host a community open house Tuesday, June 11, 11 a.m. at 19 Gregory Drive, Suite 201, in South Burlington.

Along with celebrating the anniversary of the Vet Center program, the event also salutes Vietnam Veterans 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War. All Veterans, active duty service members, their families and the general public from all communities are invited.

In June 1979, public law 96-22 was signed. It established the Vet Centers within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in response to Vietnam combat and era Veterans not accessing VA services at the same levels as Korean and World War II Veterans.

There are two Vet Centers in Vermont, the one in South Burlington and the other in White River Junction.

Today, in total, 300 Vet Centers and 80 Mobile Vet Centers provide community-based counseling for a wide range of social and psychological services, including confidential readjustment counseling, outreach and referral to eligible Veterans, active duty service members, including National Guard and Reserve components and their families. Individual, group, marriage and family counseling is offered in addition to referral and connection to other VA or community benefits and services at no cost. Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma.

For more information, visit www.vetcenter.va.gov.