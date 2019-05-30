June 11, 11 a.m. at the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte

No need for a passport when you travel to Senegal, West Africa right at the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte and join artists Assane Coly and Krista Speron, and Mame Assane Coly, above. Sabar is a family of drums, a style of music, a dance, a culture and way of life in Senegal, West Africa. This passionate musical tradition has been passed down orally for many generations by the “griots” (traditional oral historians and spoken word artists) and their students via drumming, traditional instruments, dance, storytelling and song.

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

VSA Vt. New Name Reveal Party

May 31: 6:30 to 8 p.m. VSA Vt. uses the arts to engage the capabilities and enhance the confidence of children and adults with disabilities. Event celebrates the reveal of their new name. Light hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar. Accessible parking, Main St. and Cherry St. garage. ASL interpretation, assistive listening devices, large print documents, verbal descriptions. Elevators and ramps. Free ticketed event: ow.ly/mUi430odu8n; ashleigh@vsav.org. 871-5002, info@vsavt.org. BCA Center, Lorraine B. Good Room, 135 Church St.

CHARLOTTE

Friday Night at the Grange

May 31: Mike Walker and friends, Northumbrian music and songs.

Free. Donations appreciated. Charlotte Grange Hall, 2898 Spear Street.

Clemmons Family Farm

African-American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs.

• June 1: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sabar Drumming with Mame Assane Coly and Krista Speroni. Senegalese culture. Free. Register.

• June 1: 4-6 p.m. Brooklyn journalist and author Shomari Wills reads from his book, “Black Fortunes.” Admission by donation.

June 8 & July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Drumming with Ismael Bangoura. Donation. Register.

• June 22 & July 14: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Dance with Sidiki Sylla and Ismael Bangoura.

Admission by donation. Register.

Limited to max. of 35 people. Pre-registration required through Eventbrite sites. Visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org for registration links. 765-560-5445. 2190 Greenbush Rd.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

HINESBURG

Public Hearing on Deer

June 4: 6:30-9 p.m. Vermont Fish & Wildlife holds hearing to cover the proposed deer hunting regulation changes for 2020. Email public comments to ANR.FWPublicComment@Vermont.Gov by 3 p.m. on May 22. Information: vtfishandwildlife.com. Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Rd.

MONTPELIER

Stonewall 50 Celebration

June 2: 1 p.m. Public rally; speakers celebrating 50th anniversary of NYC Stonewall Riots and LGBTQ movement. Rally hosts Suzan Ambrose (LGBTQ LOL) and Reggie Condra (Podcast Brown ‘n Out). 249-2658, lgbtqalliancevt@gmail.com State House lawn, 115 State St.

Climb Out of the Darkness

June 15: 10 a.m.-noon. Honoring those with perinatal mood or anxiety disorder (PMAD). Walk to Peace Park and back. Good Beginnings of Central Vermont. 595-7953, #ClimboutIf.

ashley@goodbeginningscentralvt.org. postpartum.z2systems.com/teamcentralvt.

State House lawn, 115 State St.

Family Three-Mile Mass Ride for the Planet

June 22: Rain or shine. Montpelier High School to TimberHomes Vermont, 21 Fork Road. Snacks, music, games. Organized by Mother Up! Project of 350 Vermont. Wear helmets, bring water. Shuttle to bring adults back to high school. tinyurl.com/cvca350vt; 350VT.org

SHELBURNE

Wake Robin Tag & Book Sale

June 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine. 25th annual. Household items, antiques, jewelry, sporting goods, thousands of books. Benefits Residents’ Association, which sponsors activities and events. 264-5100. 200 Wake Robin Drive. Follow signs from Bostwick Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Humane Society of Chittenden County 25th Annual Walk for the Animals & 5K Doggie Fun Run

• June 7: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pre-registration, Hotel Vermont, Church St. Marketplace, 41 Cherry St.

• June 9: 8 a.m. Registration. 9 a.m. 5K Doggie Fun Run (with or without dog) and one-mile walk begins. 10:30 a.m. Ceremony, costume contest, prizes, raffle winners. Diana Hill, 862-0135, extension 15; dianah@hsccvt.org; hsccvt.org. Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Swift St.

Annual Sun CARnival

June 8: 1-5 p.m. SunCommon hosts. Drive or ride electric vehicles, e-bikes, electric lawn equipment, Red Hot Juba, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, solar powered bounce house, yard games, etc. suncommon.com/vt/suncarnival,To participate: jake.elliott@suncommon.com,Cairns Arena, Dorset Park, 600 Swift St.

WILLISTON

Chittenden Solid Waste District Backyard Composting Workshops

Green Mountain Compost

• June 1: noon-1:30 p.m.

• June 6: 4-5:30 p.m.

• June 26: 5:30-7 p.m.

Learn the joy of home composting. Discover the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps in this interactive, hands-on demonstration of a healthy compost and digesting system. Free. Attendance at these popular composting workshops is limited. Sign up early. https://cswd.net/composting/backyard-composting/backyard-composting-workshops/,

cswd.net, 660-4949, 1042 Redmond Rd.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

The Dance Expansion Project

June 8: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Vermont Dance Alliance Open Call for Dance. For new comers to experience dance making and dance performance. Open-level dance making workshops, option to perform on June 15 at Traces (behind Main Street Landing). Arrive 15 minutes before workshop begins. Workshops 90 minutes; performances 10 minutes or less. Info: vermontdance.org. Free, donations appreciated.. Main Street Landing Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Through June 23: “Ebb and Flow” Exhibit.

Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org. 180 Main St.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

• Thru Aug. 11: Overbrook Gallery. Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair, National Geographic Society.

• Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts. 443-3168, 72 Porter Field Rd.

Vermont Folklife Center – Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

May 30, 7 p.m.at Main Street Landing

The Vermont International Film Festival presents “Dogman” directed by Matteo Garonne on May 30, 7 p.m.at Main Street Landing. In a seaside village on the outskirts of an Italian city, where the only law seems to be survival of the fittest, Marcello is a slight, mild-mannered man who divides his days between working at his modest dog grooming salon, caring for his daughter Alida, and being coerced into the petty criminal schemes of the local bully Simoncino, an ex-boxer who terrorizes the neighborhood. When Simoncino’s abuse finally brings Marcello to a breaking point, he decides to stand up for his own dignity through an act of vengeance, with unintended consequences. For more information, visit https://vtiff.org/events/dogman.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

VTIFF Screenings

May 30: 7 p.m. “Dogman” directed by Matteo Garonne. 2019, fiction, 102 mins., Italian w/English subtitles, Cannes Film Festival 2019. $8/$5/Free for VTIFF members. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

4th Saturday of the month: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

June 1: Birdcode, with Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. 10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

June 11 (second Tuesday of the month) 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Through Oct. 31: M-F, open for general tours, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Last Tour at 3 p.m. Admission: individual $10. Students 5-17: $6. Children under 5 free. ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/

61 Colchester Ave.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

Celebrate Vermont’s Fiddlers in 2019

Photographs wanted of fiddlers playing in each of Vermont’s 251 towns: individuals, groups, all locations and events, home, stage or town green. Send to fiddler@fiddlersonthegreenvt.com or mail to Fiddlers on the Green, P.O. Box 644, Townshend, VT 05353. Include the town, date, venue, fiddlers’ names, tune titles, and any other details. Fiddlers can also submit listings of upcoming events to the website’s calendar: fiddlersonthegreenvt.com

BRISTOL

Pocock Rocks Music Festival and Street Fair

June 15: 3-8 p.m.10th annual. Free community event from Bristol CORE. Musical performances on two stages. Rain or shine. After party at Hatch 31 with The Big Pick All Stars. 760-6076, facebook.com/pocockrocks, Main St.

BURLINGTON

Cathedral Arts Noontime Concert Series

June 1: 12 p.m. Syrinx, Glenn Sproul, director. Free admission. Donations appreciated. Bring a bag lunch. Coffee/tea provided. Cathedral lot parking: $4/hour or City Garage (across Cherry St.): two hours free. www.stpaulscathedralvt.org.The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 2 Cherry St.

Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series

June 12-Aug. 28: 12:30 p.m. 22 free concerts. Wednesday and Friday. burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

COLCHESTER

McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall

• June 1: 1-3 p.m. End-of-the-year recital by the piano students of Claire Black. Free admission.

• June 6: 7-8:30 p.m. Northern New England’s new professional choir Zenith Ensemble presents William Byrd’s Mass for Five Voices, Francis Poulenc’s Four Penitential Motets, and Maurice Duruflé’s Four motets on Gregorian Themes. www.zenithensemble.com. Zenith Ensemble concerts are pay-what-you-can. www.smcvt.edu. St. Michael’s College, 1 Winooski Park.

Aphasia Choir Concert

June 2: 2 p.m. The Aphasia Choir is comprised of 27 stroke and traumatic brain injury survivors from Chittenden County and beyond who have expressive aphasia (difficulty talking or using language) – along with spouses/caregivers, family members, UVM speech-language pathology students, UVM and UVMMC employees, and community volunteers. Audience members describe concerts as awe-inspiring and life changing. Free. Open to the public. Reception to follow. Colchester High School auditorium, 131 Laker Lane.

OUTDOORS

SOUTH BURLINGTON

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

June 8 & 22: 10 a.m. Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts introductory group rides to teach novice cyclists how to ride safely in a group. 12 to 20 miles. Helmets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, contact group leader: June 8: Amy Otten, 878-4070, amyotten@netscape.com. June 22: Dorothy Pumo, 829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com

Stunt Kite Fliers &Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Jane Austin in Vermont

June 9: 2-4 p.m. The Vermont Region of the Jane Austen Society of North America invites you to a talk by Phyllis Ferguson Bottomer on “Jane Austen and Autistic Spectrum Disorders: Re-examining some of her characters’ challenges with conversation, empathy and social interaction from a 21st century perspective.” Free and open to the public, light refreshments served. 802-503-5109, http://janeausteninvermont.blog Fletcher Free Library, Community Room, 235 College St.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Girls Nite Out Productions Auditions

May 30-June 1: Audition for “The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage” by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. 12 comedic roles available. Show opens first week of November at Main Street Landing in Burlington. Rehearsals begin after Labor Day. For audition times, location, character descriptions, and readings, visit www.girlsniteoutvt.com.

Very Merry Theatre

Hairspray Jr.

May 31: 7 p.m. June 1: 2 & 7 p.m. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance and change the world. Very Merry Theatre is a nonprofit organization building strong, inspired youth and communities through theatre arts. Admission by donation. verymerrytheatre.org.