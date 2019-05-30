Regular season ends with wins and losses for CVU Redhawks

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

Champlain Valley girls tennis player Sophie Dauerman captured the high school individual state championship on Saturday.

Dauerman defeated Hartford’s Phelan O’Keefe – 7-6 (4), 6-3 – in the final to capture her first individual state title. Dauerman beat Woodstock’s Momo Biele, last year’s individual runner-up, in a third-set tiebreaker in the semifinals on her march to the final match.

It was the sixth straight year that a CVU player has won the girls individual state championship. Kathy Joseph won the trophy in 2014, 2015 and 2016, while Stephanie Joseph followed up with wins in 2017 and 2018.

Dauerman looks to continue her run on wins in the state championship tournament, which began on Tuesday. CVU, who finished the season at 11-1, enter the Division I postseason with the No. 1 seed.

SOFTBALL

CVU 16, Mount Mansfield 0 (5): Champlain Valley finished up the regular season with a 16-0 win over Mount Mansfield on Thursday,

Riley Canty threw a one-hitter and struck out 11 to earn the win in the circle for the Redhawks, who enter the postseason with a 11-5 record and the No. 6 seed.

Shayla Lawrence was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Kristy Carlson finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs for CVU. Taylor Detch added two hits and two RBIs.

BASEBALL

Mount Mansfield 8, CVU 2: Champlain Valley losts its bid for an undefeated season in the final game of the regular season on Thursday, falling to Mount Mansfield 8-2.

CVU still earned the top seed in the Division I state tournament.

Storm Rushford took the loss on the mound for the Redhawks (15-1), while Aidan Johnson and Ryan Anderson each had an RBI.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Middlebury 11, CVU 8: The CVU girls lacrosse team fell to Middlebury on Saturday in the final game of the regular season.

With the loss, the Redhawks drop to 6-8 and earn the No. 9 seed in the Division I playoffs.

Sydney Peet had three goals and two assists to pace the CVU offense, while Teddi Simons had a hat trick. Lena Ashool made 20 saves in a losing effort.

CVU also fell to Essex in the final week, losing 14-8 on Wednesday.

Mia Brumsted had three goals and one assist, while Sophia Cresta added two goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

CVU 6, Middlebury 4: The Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team wrapped up its regular season and the No. 1 seed with a win over Middlebury on Friday.

The Redhawks, who finished with a 14-1 record, took a 5-2 lead at halftime and held off the Tigers.

Sam Sturim had a hat trick to lead the CVU offense, while James Bernicke, Jake Schaefer and Max Gorman each tallied once. Bobby Spencer made seven saves to earn the win.