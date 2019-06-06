The Hinesburg Fire Department was named First Responder Squad of the year by the Vermont Dept. of Health EMS office. Members include from left, back row, Jeffrey Giroux, Silas Crawford, Randy Moritz, Cole Brown, Donna Lewis, Andrew Driver, John Titus, Lucy Matthews, Kevin Gibbons, Paul Emmons, Andrew Giroux, Connor Contois, Jeremy Lang, Dustin Benoit, Liam Benshemer, Kyle Lang, Jeremy Southwell, Kendall Blanck, Kent Fraser, Doug Schmidt and Harry Mead. Seated are Rob Iandoli, John Lyman, Jonathan Wainer, Eric Spivack, Dave Estey, Al Barber, Randy Thompson, Lucas Charbonneau, Ed Waite and Tom Bovin. Front row, reclining is Rhino.