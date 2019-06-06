Hinesburg Police Log

May 26

1:19 p.m. An officer responded to Kinney Drugs for a vehicle lockout.

7:08 p.m. An officer responded to CVU for an alarm. No problem found.

11:16 p.m. An officer was called out to Vermont Route 116 north of the village for a report of an elderly male walking on the roadway. No one was found.

May 27

2:11 p.m. An officer responded to Hawk Lane for a report of a missing person. The person was later located.

6:51 p.m. An officer received a report of an erratic operator in the village. The officer followed the vehicle when it left a business. The vehicle was stopped based on observed operation but the operator was not impaired.

May 28

1:30 a.m. An officer was called out to a residence for a welfare check received from a person in Florida. Upon contacting the resident, it was found that the person in Florida had been harassing the Hinesburg resident and they were no longer answering the calls. No action was needed.

7:51 a.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

3:02 p.m. An officer went to a residence on Vermont Route 116 in the village to stand-by with the Department of Children and Families on a check.

3:07 p.m. An officer went to a business in the village for a vehicle lockout.

6:26 p.m. Officers went to a address on Birchwood Drive to issue a no trespass order at the request of a neighbor.

7:40 p.m. An officer responded to a residence on Green Street to discuss an issue with the resident regarding vehicle ownership. The resident was advised that it would be a civil issue.

May 29

4:24 p.m. An officer responded to Southwest Shore Road for a report by a resident that three safes were found in the woods. The officer’s investigation found that the safes were stolen from South Burlington and their detective was notified.

7:40 p.m. An officer responded to McDonald Lane to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

10 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 and CVU Road for traffic control for a disable vehicle.

May 30

9:27 a.m. An officer responded to Place Road West for a report of a stray dog. The officer was unable to locate the dog.

11:06 a.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 for a report of an erratic vehicle. Unable to locate.

5:52 p.m. Officers responded to Silver Street for a report of an erratic vehicle. They were unable to locate the vehicle.

7:56 p.m. Officers responded to a business in the village for a report of a child that was unattended by any adults. The child had been picked up by an adult prior to their arrival. The officers continued the inquiry and identified the parent. A report was completed.

11:04 p.m. Officers responded to Shelburne Falls Road and Oneil Road for a vehicle off the road. The operator, Joshua Marsh, 29, of Starksboro, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. He was processed at the station and transported to detox.

May 31

9:27 am. An officer responded to Baldwin Road for a residential alarm. It was determined to be accidental.

11:27 a.m. An officer responded to Place Road West for a report of a stray dog. The officer was unable to locate the dog.

1:17 p.m. An officer responded to North Road for a neighbor dispute.

5:29 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 for a report of erratic operation. The vehicle was not located.

June 1

2:38 a.m. An officer was called out to assist a mother who tracked her son to a vehicle on Leavenworth Road and was afraid to approach the vehicle. Her son and another juvenile were asleep after smoking marijuana. The mother drove the juveniles home.

9:21 a.m. An officer responded to a business in the village for a vehicle lockout.

9:45 a.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for multiple 911 hang-ups. No problem found.

12:43 p.m. An officer responded to Palmer Road for a possible domestic involving a female. It was not a domestic and the officer assisted in opening a locked vehicle.

9 p.m. Found property was turned in to the on duty officer. The owner was contacted and retrieved the property.

10:01 p.m. Officers responded to Hillview Terrace to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.