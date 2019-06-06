COMMUNITY

CHARLOTTE

Clemmons Family Farm

African American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs.

• June 8 & July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Drumming with Ismael Bangoura. Donation. Register.

• June 22 & July 14: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Dance with Sidiki Sylla and Ismael Bangoura.

Admission by donation. Register.

Limited to max. of 35 people. Pre-registration required through Eventbrite sites. Visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org for registration links. 765-560-5445. 2190 Greenbush Rd.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Second Monday: 6:30 p.m.. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway.

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

MONTPELIER

Climb out of the darkness

June 15: 10 a.m.-noon. Honoring those with perinatal mood or anxiety disorder (PMAD). Walk to Peace Park and back. Good Beginnings of Central Vermont. 595-7953, #ClimboutIf.

ashley@goodbeginningscentralvt.org. postpartum.z2systems.com/teamcentralvt.

State House lawn, 115 State St.

Family Three-Mile Mass Ride for the Planet

June 22: Rain or shine. Montpelier High School to TimberHomes Vermont, 21 Fork Road. Snacks, music, games. Organized by Mother Up! Project of 350 Vermont. Wear helmets, bring water. Shuttle to bring adults back to high school. tinyurl.com/cvca350vt; 350VT.org

SHELBURNE

Wake Robin Tag & Book Sale

June 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine. 25th annual. Household items, antiques, jewelry, sporting goods, thousands of books. Benefits Residents’ Association, which sponsors activities and events. 264-5100. 200 Wake Robin Drive. Follow signs from Bostwick Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Humane Society of Chittenden County 25th Annual Walk for the Animals & 5K Doggie Fun Run

• June 7: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pre-registration, Hotel Vermont, Church St. Marketplace, 41 Cherry St.

• June 9: 8 a.m. Registration. 9 a.m. 5K Doggie Fun Run (with or without dog) and one-mile walk begins. 10:30 a.m. Ceremony, costume contest, prizes, raffle winners. Diana Hill, 862-0135, extension 15; dianah@hsccvt.org; hsccvt.org. Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Swift St.

Annual Sun CARnival

June 8: 1-5 p.m. SunCommon hosts. Drive or ride electric vehicles, e-bikes, electric lawn equipment, Red Hot Juba, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, solar powered bounce house, yard games, etc. suncommon.com/vt/suncarnival,To participate: jake.elliott@suncommon.com,Cairns Arena, Dorset Park, 600 Swift St.

Common Roots Farm Hop

June 8: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Meet local farmers and food producers in your “agrihood.” Join in fun activities, visit animals and sample foods at various locations. Enter a drawing. www.commonroots.org. Common Roots, Farm at South Village.

WILLISTON

Chittenden Solid Waste District Backyard Composting Workshops

Green Mountain Compost

• June 6: 4-5:30 p.m.

• June 26: 5:30-7 p.m.

Learn the joy of home composting. Discover the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps in this interactive, hands-on demonstration of a healthy compost and digesting system. Free. Attendance at these popular composting workshops is limited. Sign up early. https://cswd.net/composting/backyard-composting/backyard-composting-workshops/, cswd.net, 660-4949, 1042 Redmond Rd.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Vermont Dance Alliance The Dance Expansion Project

June 8: Newcomers welcome. Open-level workshops; option to perform on June 15 at Traces (outside Sundial platform behind Main Street Landing). Arrive 15 minutes before workshop begins. Workshops 90 minutes; performances 10 minutes or less. By donation.

• 10:30 a.m.-noon. Family Dancing; Ashley Hensel-Browning.

• 12:30-2 p.m. Site Specific Composition; Hanna Satterlee.

• 2:30-4 p.m. Dancing with Injuries: Movement Healing Practice with Liesje Smith.

• 4:30-6 p.m. Nature-Based Dance: Creative Reflections of the Elements with Emily Mott.

Free, donations appreciated. vermontdance.org. Main Street Landing Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Vermont Youth Dancers “Turn to Stone, A Journey to Narnia”

• June 22: 6:30 p.m.

• June 23: 2 p.m. A twist on “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” $15. vermontyouthdancers.org, South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset St.

Through June 23, Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m.-4p.m., Bryan Memorial Gallery, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville

The art exhibit “Ebb and Flow” is on display at Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville through June 23, Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org. 180 Main St. Above, “Distant Sails on Lake Champlain by South Burlington artist Kimberly Provost.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Through June 23: “Ebb and Flow” Exhibit.

Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org. 180 Main St.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

• Thru Aug. 11: Overbrook Gallery. Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair, National Geographic Society.

• Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts. 443-3168, 72 Porter Field Rd.

Vermont Folklife Center Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

VTIFF Sunday Best

June 9: 4 p.m. Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher, “The Gospel of Eureka.” (USA, 2019, documentary, 75 mins.) Introduction by Eric Ford, director of programs at VPBS. Post-screening discussion with Reverend Ken White, pastor at the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington. Vermont International Film Festival Sunday Best Films are free with a suggested donation of $5. Book in advance, seating is limited. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

CHARLOTTE

“Mt. Philo Commune” at Mt. Philo Inn

June 16: 4 p.m. Vermont Archive Movie Project (VAMP) encore showing presented by the Vermont International Film Festival. A documentary film portrait of the Mt. Philo commune in the early 1970s. Directed by Robert Machover & Michael Singer. (Documentary, 23 mins., 1973) Followed by Q&A with Bridget Meyer and other commune members. Free, with suggested $20 donation towards VAMP’s costs of restoring Vermont films. Book tickets at vtiff.org. 27 Inn Rd.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

June 22 (4th Saturday of the month): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

June 11 (second Tuesday of the month) 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Internal medicine specialist Frank Landry M.D., FACP, will be the guest. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club

June 11: 10 a.m. Lois Lynch, “Butterflies: Flowers and Feeders.” Refreshments. All welcome. Home of Ann Mead, 985-2657.

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum Home & Hearth Ethan Allen Day

• June 8: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Home & Hearth. Demonstration of hearth cooking, free samples, textile arts and more. To demonstrate: info@ethanallenhomestead.org

• June 22 & 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ethan Allen Day, “Experience the Vermont Frontier!” Re-enactors of Col. Seth Warner’s regiment. Military drill, demonstrations, hands-on activities.

www.ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum University of Vermont

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. 61 Colchester Ave. www.uvm.edu/~fleming/

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury Museum

To Aug. 11: “Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair,” National Geographic Society photographer. deperkin@middlebury.edu, 443-5235. 72 Porter Field Rd.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m., Top Block Stage, Church Street Marketplace, Burlington

Zack Dupont and Matt Deluca perform a free concert as part of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. DeLuca (percussion) moved to Vermont in 1992. Since then, he’s played drums and percussion in bands throughout northern and central Vermont spanning jazz, folk, rock, bluegrass and country. DeLuca believes music should tell a story and sees his role as supporting that storytelling with rhythmic and dynamic creativity that aims to serve the song, invite the listener, and fit the performance space. Zack Dupont is a Burlington-based independent songwriter, guitarist and producer. Poetic lyrical imagery, finger-style guitar work, looping rhythms and ambient drones with free form improvisation make each set unique to the moment. For more information about other jazz festival events, visit discoverjazz.com.

MUSIC

Celebrate Vermont’s Fiddlers in 2019

Photographs wanted of fiddlers playing in each of Vermont’s 251 towns: individuals, groups, all locations and events, home, stage or town green. Send to fiddler@fiddlersonthegreenvt.com or mail to Fiddlers on the Green, P.O. Box 644, Townshend, VT 05353. Include the town, date, venue, fiddlers’ names, tune titles, and any other details. Fiddlers can also submit listings of upcoming events to the website’s calendar: fiddlersonthegreenvt.com.

BRISTOL

Pocock Rocks Music Festival and Street Fair

June 15: 3-8 p.m.10th annual. Free community event from Bristol CORE. Musical performances on two stages. Rain or shine. After party at Hatch 31 with The Big Pick All Stars. 760-6076, facebook.com/pocockrocks, Main St.

Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series

June 12-Aug. 28: 12:30 p.m. Twenty-two free concerts. Wednesday and Friday. burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

COLCHESTER

McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall

June 6: 7-8:30 p.m. Northern New England’s new professional choir Zenith Ensemble presents William Byrd’s Mass for Five Voices, Francis Poulenc’s Four Penitential Motets, and Maurice Duruflé’s Four motets on Gregorian Themes. www.zenithensemble.com. Zenith Ensemble concerts are pay-what-you-can.

www.smcvt.edu. St. Michael’s College, 1 Winooski Park.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need waiver signed by parent. Helmets required. thegmbc.com.

• June 9: 9:15 a.m. Hinesburg Hollow ride, 25 or 47 miles. Meet at Williston Central School tennis courts. Info: Tom Kennedy, 735-5359, etomkennedy@gmail.com.

• June 16: 9:15 a.m. Champlain Bridge ride, 43 or 55 miles. Meet at Vergennes Union High School, Monkton Road, east parking lot. Info: Amy Ross, 324-2137, vtamy@comcast.net, Social Ride: Donna Leban, 862-1901, lightspd@comcast.net.

• June 30: 8:45 a.m. Rouse’s Point Rouser, 60-mile loop, short ride 50 miles. Meet at Grand Isle Ferry parking lot. Info: Matt Kuivinen, 881-9045, mattkui@earthlink.net, Social Ride Leader: Donna Leban, 862-1901, lightspd@comcast.net.

GRAND ISLE

Vt. Fish & Wildlife Free Fishing Day Grand Isle Fishing Festival

June 8: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For young anglers and families. Equipment provided. Registration closes at 2 p.m. All anglers; no license needed. Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road. 372-3171. vtfishandwildlife.com

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club National Garden Week Activities

June 7: 10 a.m. Meet with Peter Burrage at the University of Vermont Gardens on Swift Street, followed by a short walk into the fields to visit the stone cairns., UVM gardens, Swift Street, short walk to stone cairns. Doris Van Mullen, djvanmullen@gmail.com; Facebook Burlington Garden Club of Vermont; bgcvt.org

Branch Out Burlington! Annual Tree Walk at UVM Horticulture Farm

June 8: 10 a.m.-noon. V.J. Comai, Burlington city arborist. Start in front of building at Horticulture Center, off Shelburne Road. Free, donations welcome. 862-8245, maps and more info: branchoutburlington.org. 65 Green Mountain Drive.

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

June 8 & 22: 10 a.m. Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts introductory group rides to teach novice cyclists how to ride safely in a group. 12 to 20 miles. Helmets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, contact group leader: June 8: Amy Otten, 878-4070, amyotten@netscape.com. June 22: Dorothy Pumo, 829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com

Burlington Garden Club Community Garden Volunteer Work Program

First Saturday of month: July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7: 9-11 a.m. Help maintain the four gardens in the Vermont Garden Park: All–American, Cottage, Butterfly, and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. 615-390-9965, djvanmullen@gmail.com. 1100 Dorset St.

Stunt Kite Fliers &Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Jane Austin and the Autistic Spectrum

June 9: 2-4 p.m.The Vermont Region of the Jane Austen Society of North America hosts a talk by Phyllis Ferguson Bottomer titled “Jane Austen and Autistic Spectrum Disorders: Re-examining some of her characters’ challenges with conversation, empathy and social interaction from a 21st century perspective.” With a degree in speech language pathology from McGill University, Fergusson Bottomer has had a long career working with children and adults with communication challenges. A longtime reader of Austen, she uses her professional knowledge to view some of Austen’s most puzzling characters. Free and open to the public, light refreshments served. For more information: 802-503-5109, http://janeausteninvermont.blog. Fletcher Free Library, Community Room, 235 College St., Burlington