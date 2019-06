The Champlain Valley Union (CVU) girls ultimate team advanced to the first ever Division I state championship.

The Redhawks took on top-seed Montpelier on Thursday at Montpelier High School.

Unfortunately, CVU will have to settle for state runner-up as the Solons earned the 15-8 win to capture the title.

The Redhawks started off tied 2-2 with Montpelier but the Solons scored six straight points and held an 8-2 lead at halftime.