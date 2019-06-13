Hinesburg Police Log

June 2

6:10 a.m. An officer responded to CVU for a burglary alarm. It was determined to be accidental.

June 3

11:11 a.m. Officers responded to a business in the Village to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical alarm.

5:22 p.m. An officer responded to a residence on Bear Lane for a vehicle lockout.

June 4

2:38 pm. An officer completed a VIN verification at the station.

June 5

3:24 p.m. An officer was contacted by a resident regarding threatening texts. The officer spoke with the other party regarding the texts. No further action was necessary.

4:31 p.m. An officer was contacted by a resident concerning a possible fraudulent transaction.

6:07 p.m. Officers responded to a two vehicle crash on Vermont Route 116 near the fire station. There were no injuries.

9:08 p.m. An officer responded to Pond Road for a report of a pedestrian standing next the road wearing dark clothing. The officer could not locate the person.

9:52 p.m. Officers responded to the CVU parking lot for a vehicle that hit a light pole. At the time of the report, there were no injuries.

June 6

2:39 p.m. An officer responded to North Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

June 7

4:19 p.m. A motorist came to the station to report that he had accidently run a stopped school bus’s red lights while on Silver Street. The person was thanked for his honesty and warned to be more careful.

5:49 p.m. An officer responded to Lyman Meadows for a residential lockout.

8:03 p.m. Officers responded to Buck Hill Road West for a residential alarm. No problem was found.

9:20 p.m. An officer responded to Shelburne Falls Road for a disabled vehicle.