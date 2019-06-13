Join community discussion on ‘March: Book One,’ June 19

Champlain Valley Union High School (CVU) hosts a community discussion about civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis’ book “March: Book One” Wednesday, June 19, 6 to 7 p.m. in the school’s library. The book is the 2019 Vermont Reads selection from the Vermont Humanities Council, and is also part of the Champlain Valley School District’s Common Read initiative. It will be read by all incoming ninth graders this year.

The discussion is open to all members of the community. After a collective introduction, there will be two strands of discussion. First, for those who have already read the book and who would like to dive deeper into its themes, and, second, for those who have yet to read the book and would like background knowledge and context about its content.

Top Shelf Productions, the publisher, said the book is “a vivid first-hand account of John Lewis’ lifelong struggle for civil and human rights, meditating in the modern age on the distance traveled since the days of Jim Crow and segregation. Rooted in Lewis’ personal story, it also reflects on the highs and lows of the broader civil rights movement.”

“Book One” spans John Lewis’ youth in rural Alabama, his life-changing meeting with Martin Luther King Jr., the birth of the Nashville Student Movement, and their battle to tear down segregation through nonviolent lunch counter sit-ins, building to a stunning climax on the steps of city hall.

Light refreshments will be provided at the event.