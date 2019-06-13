Schools get the lead out

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

The results of the Champlain Valley School District lead testing are in and they show that all of the schools in the district are now under the limits set by the state.

During this year’s session, the legislature set the limit for lead levels in school drinking water at 4 ppb (parts per billion). That bill, S.40, is waiting on the governor’s signature and is expected to be delivered to him sometime this week, Secretary of the Senate John Bloomer wrote in an email Tuesday.

At the May 21 school board meeting, Jeanne Jensen, chief operations officer for the Champlain Valley School District, had said that all of the schools were under the 4 ppb limit except for some faucets at Shelburne Community School.

The higher levels there may have been due to construction work and it took some time to retest, Jensen said, because the water has to be shut off for 12 hours in order to test. With school in session during the week and weekend activities, it took a while to find a time for the testing.

Now the tests are done and all the schools passed. Shelburne Community School joins the other schools in the district at testing below 4 ppb.

Allen Brook Elementary, Willison Central School and now Shelburne Community School tested below 1 ppb.

Jensen said that Charlotte Valley Union High School and Hinesburg Community School tested below 3 ppb.

Charlotte Central School has a couple of taps that are above 3 ppb but below 4 that Jensen said will need some work during the summer.