Over $10,000 worth of tools stolen from Charlotte Crossings construction site

JULIA BAILEY-WELLS

Community News Service

State police are asking the public for help in finding whoever broke into a storage trailer at a Charlotte construction site, stealing tools and equipment valued at more than $10,000 Tuesday night.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, state troopers were called to the site on U.S. Route 7 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Unknown suspects broke into a locked trailer at the construction site owned by Middlebury Fence Company and RenoVaTe construction and stole $10,410 worth of tools, police said.

The theft apparently occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Based on the value of what was taken, police said the suspects would face charges of grand larceny, trespassing and unlawful mischief.

Missing from the trailer are 40 different tools and pieces of equipment including saws, hammers, drills and bits, routers, nail guns, sanders, a Milwaukee chainsaw, a propane torch kit and a Honda 1000 watt generator.

Police noted that the items belong to developer Mike Dunbar of Charlotte, and workers on the project – Doug Barber of Salisbury, Dan Meehan of Vergennes and Matt Bourgeois of Shoreham.

This theft interrupted the ongoing construction of Charlotte Crossings, a commercial building project planned by Dunbar and his wife Debbie Kassabian. It includes office, retail and sit-down restaurant space on the site of the former Vermont Wildflower Farm south of Ferry Road along the west side of Route 7. Chef Barbara Cote, who runs the Shelburne Tap House, is planning a second pub, the Charlotte Tap House, in the new building.

Police said they do not have any suspects at this time. A full list of the items missing from the job trailer is online in the police press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Andrew Leise at the Williston State Police Barracks at 878-7111.

Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.