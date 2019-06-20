Graduates asked to embrace adversity and diversity

SCOOTER MACMILLAN
Staff Writer
Light red, dark red, brick red, maroon, crimson, scarlet. Hues of red were the dominant colors signaling Redhawk loyalty inside the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium Friday as hundreds gathered for Champlain Valley Union High School’s graduation ceremony.
Also in evidence, before the ceremony even began, was lots of hugging. People who may not have seen each other since their children’s elementary school years greeted each other and marveled at the fleetness of time.
The graduation began with the shrill, rousing drone of bagpipes as the St. Andrew’s Pipeband of Vermont led the procession of graduates to their seats of honor on the gym floor.
After years of listening to lectures, it was the students doing most of the talking on Friday afternoon.
Principal Adam Bunting quoted one of those students in his introductory remarks.
“The spirit of this class was captured aptly by Milo Cress at the end of Convocation two nights ago, in his words, ‘The ceremony of applauding our uniqueness and strength will last as long as we have the strength to be unique.’”
Bunting then thanked the graduates for setting themselves apart and creating a community where everyone is valued for being themselves.
Jack ZuWallack led the Pledge of Allegiance and Paige Thibault and Sophie Roy sang the National Anthem.
Superheroes among us
Jack Guernsey welcomed the audience and said when he was younger, he wanted to be a super hero. He said that he attended pre-school with a red cape pinned to his T-shirt and people called him Super Jackson.
“Once it reached the point where reality and my perception of it became a little too close, my parents held an intervention and we decided that it was the time for me to stop wearing a cape to school,” Guernsey said. “That intervention may or may not have taken place last week.”
He told his fellow graduates that super heroes are all around us and they are disguised as teachers, peers, friends and family.
All of the graduates will learn how to walk their own path, said Guernsey, who has had a walking disability since birth.
“If I’ve learned anything in 18 years of life, it’s that it does not matter how you walk. It matters that you keep moving forward and embracing your magnificent destiny,” he said.
Guernsey charged the class “to go be super” and said, “So, it ends just how it began: With red, flowing fabric draped across my shoulders.”
High school playlist
Aidan Johnson delivered the second address. He said that through all the moments, all the rides to school, the countless sports games, four winter balls and two proms there “was one common aspect that put the exclamation point on each experience we dove into – that one thing was music.”
He cited some of the music that followed them through their career at CVU, including “Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap, “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars and “See You Again” by Wiz Kahlifa.
When things were good, when things were bad, when they were at the best and at their worst, music was there for this class.
“During the last four years we’ve created a playlist entitled ‘High School,’ which is filled with the songs and memories we hold so dear,” Johnson said.
Student speaker Eleanor Woodruff said that she started playing basketball in first grade and always looked up to the CVU team. Although they almost always won, it was their pride she said she admired.
“Now, having been through the program I can say pretty uniquely that I have lost two basketball state championships, right here in this gym,” Woodruff said. “Though our season ended in just about the most heartbreaking way it could, I wouldn’t trade those months we spent in the gym for anything.”
She said that things often don’t turn out the way you wanted but that doesn’t mean that going through the experience wasn’t worth it.
Jessica Gagne, Alexandra Maklad and Adalia Williams then presented kayaks as the class gift to the school.
The guarantee of adversity
The guest speaker was Kelly Brush. Brush’s childhood dream was to be a championship skier and she was well on the way to realizing that dream when, as a sophomore member of the Middlebury College NCAA Alpine Ski Team, she had an accident during a competition and hit a lift tower stanchion. She injured her spinal column and now uses a wheelchair. By her senior year of college, she was skiing for Middlebury on a monoski.
Brush is a winner of the NCAA Inspiration Award and founded, along with her family, the Kelly Brush Foundation, which gives grants and inspiration to help those with spinal cord injuries to have an active lifestyle. adaptive sports equipment
“There’s not a lot of days when it’s not selfish to say that the world revolves around you, but today it’s one of those days, so enjoy it,” Brush said.
After a pause for the audience’s laugher, she said, “Nothing in life is truly guaranteed but encountering adversity is about as guaranteed as you’re going to get.”
Some difference, much the same
A big part of Brush getting to where she is in her life was her belief that she could get there, she said. “Probably the most important thing that I learned is that I’m still myself and that my ability to learn and to think hasn’t changed,”
Because of that, her ability to enjoy life was unchanged.
“Sure, I do some things a little bit differently, but they’re not worse,” said Brush, who grew up in Charlotte and went to Charlotte Central School. “I roll instead of walk; I sit in a monoski instead of standing up, but these are little things and pretty insignificant.”
Although she couldn’t compete with her Middlebury team anymore, Bruch said she realized that she could still be a part of the team, and that being a part of the team and supporting it was what she really liked.
“I could be involved in other ways,” Brush said. “And honestly, was I really going to miss doing those sprints until I thought I was going to puke?”
She said that the graduates will face adversity. They might not get into the college or get the job they want, but it’s how they respond to it that matters.
Three-hundred twelve graduates, from Kali M. Adams to ZuWallack, then walked across the stage to get their diplomas and congratulations.
“Becoming an adult starts today,” said Jimmy Jiang in his farewell remarks. “Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is awesome.”
Awards
ACCESS CVU Scholarship – Bay Foley-Cox
Ancient Greece Award – Annaliese Holden, Jackson Guernsey
Arthur H. Scott Scholarship Award – Joshua Ashooh, Ambu Dulleba, Rowan Dunlop, Shayla Lawrence, Sophie Roy, Megan Rogers
Bryan Daniel Memorial Award – Nicole Eaton
Champlain Lanes/M&R Charities Scholarship – Nathan Cuttitta
Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Club – Joshua Ashooh, Emma Bissonette, Abigail Ferrara
Coach David Bremner Award – Aidan Johnson, Sydney Jimmo
Craig Sampson Memorial Scholarship – Quentin Hopwood
Creative Writing – Justin Schaaf, Taylor Antonioli
CVU Redhawk Football Award – Jack ZuWallack
Design Technology Award – Max Barron
Diligence Award – Ava Brooks, Asher Pellett, Jillian Hebert, Justin McQuiston
Donald Moore Cross Country Scholarship – Ella Whitman
Dylan Peters Visual Arts Memorial Scholarship – Elena Crites
El Premio de espanol – Ulysses Vogel, Eleanor Weisman-Rowell, Allison Selwah
Excellence in Science – Eleanor Woodruff, Kyle Bergeron
Faculty Award – Paige Thibault, Aidan Johnson
Family and Consumer Science Award – Larissa Hackett
French V Language Award – Zoe Prue, Claire Montgomery, Julia Kahn, Kyle Bergeron, Eleanor Woodruff, Brendon Tivan, Ivy Miller, Jessica Gagne
Friends of CVU School Spirit Award – Bennett Cheer
Girls Nite Out Productions Scholarship – Rowan Dunlop
Greg Cluff Citizenship Award – Kali Adams
Hart Athletic Award – Ella Whitman, Charlie Averill
Horatio Alger Association Vermont Scholar – Joanna Engisch
Integrity Award – Silas Cote, Zane LaDuc
Journalism Award – Nicole Eaton
Junior Class Marshalls – Abigail Harkness, Liam Heininger
Kathy M. Stringer Devost Scholarship – Ella Whitman
Kevin Riell Memorial Scholarship – Nicole Eaton, Aidan Johnson
Larry Wagner Math Award – Jacob Murphy, Bay Foley-Cox
Literacy Award – Alfred Wathugi
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award – Peter Antinozzi
Magna Cum Laude Award – Kristin Arles, Gabriel Atkins, Madison Barup, Kyle Bergeron, Cole Boffa, Hannah Bohmann, Cecily Breen, Aidan Bundock, Nikos Carroll, Lillian Cazayoux, Geneva Cote, Elena Crites, Julia Daggett, Nicolas Durieux, Elizabeth Emmons, Eryn Erdman, Abigail Ferrara, Sydney Glickman, Dylan Gooley, Maxwell Gorman, Larissa Hackett, Violet Hamel-Wade, Seamus Higgins, Madison Hubbard, Jimmy Jiang, Aidan Johnson, Benjamin Klein, Samuel Knox, Sam Koskinen, Shayla Lawrence, Mia Lewis, Jane Lindsley, Talia Loiter, Alexandra Maklad, Jacob Murphy, Catherine Noel, Madeline Oliver, Stella Pappas, Hannah Postlewaite, Zoe Prue, Caroline Reynolds, Jason Rosner, Justin Schaaf, Allison Selwah, Sohaila Shiffert, Rayona Silverman, Clara Tiballi, Brendan Tivnan, Tessa Van Buren, Grace Washburn, Eleanor Weisman-Rowell, Ella Whitman, Thomas Wright
Masonic Patriot Lodge 33 Scholarship – Hannah Bohmann
Master Musician Award – Paige Thibault
National Federation of High Schools Award of Excellence – Jessica Gagne, Samuel Sturim
National Merit Scholarship Finalist – Gabriel Atkins
New England Red Sox Service Scholarship – Emma Bissonette
Outstanding Business Student Award – Ethan Duncan, Meredith Gove
Outstanding English Student Award – Kali Adams
Outstanding Essayist Award – Claire Montgomery
Palmer Award – Harper Mead, Aidan Johnson
Pat Mraz Library Award – Kali Adams
Principal’s Leadership Award – Nicole Eaton
Renaissance Artist Award – Stella Pappas
Robert J. Pepper Science Award – Grace Washburn
Sara Grayson Memorial Award – Sophie Roy
School Directors’ Award – Jessica Gagne, Kali Adams
Society of Women Engineers Certificate of Merit – Jessica Gagne, Lila Ouellette, Eleanor Woodruff
Summa Cum Laude Award – Kali Adams, Evan Beal, Milo Cress, Bay Foley-Cox, Jessica Gagne, Julia Kahn, Emma McMahan, Ivy Miller, Claire Montgomery, Lila Ouellette, Samuel Sturim, Paige Thibault, Eleanor Woodruff
The Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship – Jessica Gagne
The University of Vermont Green and Gold Scholarship – Jessica Gagne
Tom Titus Track and Field Award – Luke Morton
Tomorrow’s Business Leader – Samuel Sturim
Twenty First Century – Social Studies Award – Paige Thibault
UVM Math Test Certificate of Merit – Gabe Atkins
Vergilian Award – Eleanor (Ella) Woodruff
Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Scholarship – Kaylee Beyor, Abigail Ferrara, Meghan Gilwee
Visual Arts Department Award – Aidan Bundock
VSADA Scholar/Athlete Award – Taylor Antonioli, Kyle Bergeron, Kaylee Beyor, Cole Boffa, Hannah Bohmann, Kristy Carlson, Nikos Carroll, Lillian Cazayoux, Geneva Cote, Elena Crites, Julia Daggett, Nicolas Durieux, Nicole Eaton, Eryn Erdman, Mullein Francis, Liam Freeman, Jessica Gagne, Meghan Gilwee, Sydney Glickman, Dylan Gooley, Maxwell Gorman, Benjamin Gramling, Samuel Hansen, Emma Hawko, Seamus Higgins, Madison Hubbard, Elizah Jacobs, Sydney Jimmo, Aidan Johnson, Sara Kelley, Olivia Kinsel, Benjamin Klein, Shayla Lawrence, Mia Lewis, Emma McMahan, Harper Mead, Luke Morton, Jacob Murphy, Catherine Noel, Madeline Oliver, Mason Otley, Caroline Reynolds, Claire Rocheleau, Jason Rosner, Justin Schaaf, Allison Selwah, Rayona Silverman, Teddi Simons, Claire Smith, Samuel Sturim, Paige Thibault, Brendan Tivnan, Noah Townley, Eleanor Weisman-Rowell, Olivia Werner, Ella Whitman, Andrew Wilkinson, James Williamson, Eleanor Woodruff, Thomas Wright, Abigail Ferrara
Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom Eunice B. Farr Incentive Award – Amber Robert
Williston-Richmond Rotary Scholarship – Judah Avery
Zeke Kassel Memorial Award – Jackson Guernsey, Kristin Arles
Graduating Class of 2019
Kali M. Adams
Bryant C. Aldrich
Heather Anderson
Chloe T. Andrae
Peter Antinozzi
Taylor M. Antonioli
Kristin A. Arles
Joshua P. Ashooh
Gabriel R. Atkins
Addison Aube
Alysha M. Aubin
Charles A. Averill
Judah B. Avery
Elizabeth Baccei
Theodore G. Baker
Max A. Barron
Brayden W. Bartlett
Madison L. Barup
Evan G. Beal
Sophie M. Beliveau
Francis T. Berard
Kyle J. Bergeron
Daniel P. Bernier
Willow Bertrand
Kaylee M. Beyor
Zachery Billado-Dubie
Emma M. Bissonette
Justin M. Bissonette
Toni Blackburn
Benjamin R. Blackmore
Madison A. Blaine
Morgan Blaine
Koell J. Blake
Shane B. Boehmcke
Cole A. Boffa
Hannah E. Bohmann
Keith T. Booska
Nathan Borrok-Hoffman
Moriah Bosen
Zanna R. Branicki
Cecily G. Breen
Avery Brooks
Brianna Brosseau
Lucas R. Brown
Aidan S. Bundock
Benjamin P. Buscher
Jesse Campbell
Riley E. Canty
Kristy Carlson
Nikos J. Carroll
Lillian M. Cazayoux
Taylor Chatoff
Bennett R. Cheer
Amelia J. Chicoine
Kayden N. Clark
Spencer P. Clark
Timothy R. Clark
Hannah G. Cleveland
Corey M. Clodgoe
Bronwen S. Cobden
Peter Cockayne
Logan C. Cody
Grace A. Colbeth
William R. Colquhoun
Kevin I. Conger
Gavin M. Cote
Geneva R. Cote
Silas R. Cote
Olive J. Cotton
Milo J. Cress
Sophia L. Cresta
Elena S. Crites
Isabella S. Curtis
Nathan R. Cuttitta
Julia E. Daggett
Akuch A. Dau
Bryce W. Davies
Finland J. Davis
Enzo M. Delia
Kale J. Denis
Makenzie E. Detch
Lily J. Donnelly
Isabelle B Dornbierer
Allyssa M. Downs
Lindsey M. Drew
Makayla A. Driscoll
Hunter Ducharme
Mayve A. Duell
Ambu L. Dulleba
Ethan W. Duncan
Rowan A. Dunlop
Kylie J. Dunshee
Nicolas A. Durieux
John C. Eagan
Nicole M. Eaton
Robert Edson
Robert M. Ellis-Clark
Elizabeth T. Emmons
Joanna N. Engisch
Eryn E. Erdman
Isaac D. Euler
Jazmyn M. Farlow
Abigail C. Ferrara
Matthew J. Fisher
Riley W. Fisk
Emma E. Flore
Bay Foley-Cox
Jared G. Forsythe
Mackenzie R. Fournier
Mullein M. Francis
Liam W. Freeman
Thomas A. Frink
Haven E. Funkhouser
Jessica E. Gagne
Sean K. Garey
Taylor A. Gauthier
Meghan E. Gilwee
Sydney M. Glickman
Elena L. Godbout
Jacob R. Gonyeau
Dylan T. Gooley
Maxwell J. Gorman
Kacey E. Gorton
Meredith R. Gove
Benjamin R. Gramling
Jacob R. Graveline
Jackson N. Guernsey
Larissa J. Hackett
Violet E. Hamel-Wade
Samuel E. Hansen
Zachary P. Hark
Emma E. Hawko
Jillian A. Hebert
Alexander I. Herman
Seamus M. Higgins
Rachel E. Hoar
Annaliese E. Holden
Willa R. Holliday
Elijah M. Holmberg
Quentin I. Hopwood
Mason L. Howe
Madison N. Hubbard
Elizah R. Jacobs
Gregory M. Jacobs
Caleb L. Jenson
Jimmy Jiang
Sydney E. Jimmo
Aidan J. Johnson
Elizabeth A. Jones
Bernice M. Kabengele
David M. Kabengele
Julia L. Kahn
Sara G. Kelley
Jacob T. Kindestin
Olivia G. Kinsel
Benjamin M. Klein
Samuel W. Knox
Brianna R. Kolibas
Sam R. Koskinen
Cameron A. LaBounty
Zane LaDuc
Levi A. Lagrow
Donovan X. Lamothe
Jack M. Landry
Kyle R. Lang
Matthew M. Larrabee
Isaiah N. Lawlor
Shayla F. Lawrence
Jasmine A. Leavitt
Daniel S. LeBlanc
Justin M. LeClair
Stephanie D. Lee
Chandler W. Lehman
Noah L. Lemieux
Peter T. Leombruno
Jared F. Leonard
Tyler J. Lestage
Mia S. Lewis
Jane Lindsley
Talia Loiter
Maverick J. Lowrey
Nickolas K. Lyman
Tristen T. Maclay
Olivia M. Major
Alexandra W. Maklad
Juliana E. Marino
Brynn T. Marshall
Caleb R. Martin
Leah M. Martin
Noah K. Martin
Margaret E. Mathon
Jonathan McAuliffe
Emma R. McMahan
Justin D. McQuiston
Harper E. Mead
Jack S. Merrill
John W. Merrill
Ella Miller
Ivy D. Miller
Chase A. Mitchell
Quinn W. Mlynarick
Alec J. Mogielnicki
Lisa Monteith
Claire E. Montgomery
William H. Moody
Caleb A. Moreno
Luke Z. Morton
Colton C. Murphy
Jacob S. Murphy
Alexander Q. Murray
Sean Murray
Michael D. Nails
Catherine A. Noel
Colby P. Norton
Madeline M. Oliver
Cole B. Otley
Mason V. Otley
Lila Ouellette
Lauryn A. Ouimet
Jesslyn M. Owen
Stella J. Pappas
Ian T. Parent
Lily M. Pecor
Asher M. Pellett
Nicolas J. Petrunich
Boaz W. Pike
Justin K. Ploof
Nikki M. Poirier
Trenton G. Poitras
Sierra M. Polley
Alex G. Polly
Hannah O. Postlewaite
Zoe M. Prue
Caroline F. Reynolds
Chase W. Reynolds
Brian P. Rich
Ian A. Rider
Amber L. Robert
Claire A. Rocheleau
Megan E. Rogers
Victor E. Romano
Jason P. Rosner
Benjamin H. Ross
Conner J. Rougier
Sophie B. Roy
Alia M. Russo
Nathaniel J. Sampson
Justin M. Schaaf
Jacob B. Schaefer
Zachary M. Schaw
Audrey A. Schnell
Kathryn I. Schroeder
Allison T. Selwah
Natalie Senior
Madeleine M. Serafini
Sohaila C. Shiffert
Faith A. Shive
Rayona T. Silverman
Teddi Simons
Tyler G. Skaflestad
Allison Smardon
Claire M. Smith
Cooper W. Snipes
Nathan R. Songer
Kaitlyn T. Sorrell
John P. Spasyk
Alden C. Spell
Lucas St. Cyr
Michael O. St. Louis
Shea C. Stirewalt
Trevor J. Stokes
Graham M. Streeter
William E. Strobeck
Samuel H. Sturim
Luke H. Sweeney
Paige E. Thibault
Joseph Paul Thompson
Katherine L. Thompson
Clara Tiballi
Brendan Tivnan
Elizabeth B. Toensing
Keeghan E. Tolan
Bennett G. Townley
Noah F. Townley
Nolan E. Trello
Mark Tuhacek
Evan D. Turner
Parker L. Urie
Tessa A. Van Buren
Haley C. Vespa-Lapointe
Ulysses S. Vogel
Alexandra P. Wainer
Grace N. Washburn
Alfred W. Wathugi
Erin M. Watson
Eleanor F. Weisman-Rowell
Olivia R. Werner
Jason M. West
Gary M. Whalon
Finn M. Wheeler
Jayvon D. Whitlock
Ella M. Whitman
Gavin Wilczynski
Andrew J. Wilkinson
Adalia M. Williams
James P. Williamson
Evenjalina M. Wilson
Katelyn T. Wong
Eleanor C. Woodruff
Thomas D. Wright
Prince L. Yodishembo
Jack M. ZuWallack